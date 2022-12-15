At the beginning of this month, The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste went to Brazil’s CCXP in order to take part in a panel for the fantasy series. Right after that, the actor and her fellow costar Vivienne Achaempong (who plays Lucienne in the show) sat down to talk to Collider about the series and, more specifically, about the deleted scene that was unveiled at the panel. The scene is from the episode “The Sound of Her Wings,” but the clip still hasn’t been made available online yet.

During the interview, Howell-Baptiste told our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that the scene was filmed so long ago that she forgot about it, and since many moments end up not finding a way to the final cut of the episodes, it’s easy to lose track of what made it to Netflix and what ended up on the cutting room floor. We’ve already talked about the scene in our coverage of CCXP, but now Howell-Baptiste herself described the scene to Collider and told us how she feels about it:

“So the scene that was showed here [at CCXP] that was deleted, which by the way, I had kind of forgotten about it because it was such a long time ago. So, it was really nice for me to see it, and it felt brand new again. But it was a scene where it's a continuation of myself and Dream [Tom Sturridge] walking and talking through London, and he’s going about... He's with me on a day of work. He's like, bring-your-kid-to-work day. In that scene what we talk about is Death goes through her job, and she expects, well she does obviously get resistance and so what she talks about is, she decided to experience what she does. So, she lived for a day and then met herself. She was taking it, she had her amount of time. And I think that scene or that part that we've taken from the comic is so key to who Death is, and the reason why she's so compassionate is because she understands because she went through it. So she understands that no one is ready at the end because she herself being Death and knowing what was going to happen, still didn't feel ready to go.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Neil Gaiman Assures Fans 'Sandman' Season 2 Is Safe Amid Warner Bros. Discovery/Netflix Issues

The Sandman episode that features Death is a powerful exercise in reflecting on what life is like, and coming to terms with the fact that our time on Earth is limited. The deleted scene revealed that Death put herself in a human's shoes to understand what dying felt like. During the panel, Howell-Baptiste commented that being cast in this role made her confront the subject of death, which is something that we all avoid and often treat as taboo. The Sandman character subverts that and brings this conversation front and center, which makes it sad and beautiful at the same time. Death is a fan-favorite character both in the series and in the graphic novels by author Neil Gaiman.

Netflix has already renewed The Sandman for Season 2. For the new episodes, Gaiman himself has confirmed that another fan-favorite character, Delirium, is joining the party. We’re yet to discover which arcs from the critically acclaimed graphic novels will be adapted in the upcoming episodes.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix now. For moreon The Sandman, you can watch our interview with some of the cast and Gaiman from Comic-Con below.