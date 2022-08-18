Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.Netflix's series The Sandman (which hails from creator Neil Gaiman and co-developers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg) takes audiences on an adventure through different realms. We follow Dream (Tom Sturridge) as he frees himself from a magician's prison, retrieves his lost tools, and attempts to find his place in a universe that was surviving without him for centuries. The series effectively focuses on two storylines through its ten episodes, with two distinct stand-alone episodes in between, acting as a buffer in between both, but with a very specific purpose. One of those episodes, "The Sound of Her Wings," finds Dream spending the day with his sister, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as she does her job. The casual conversation between the long-lost siblings is intertwined with Death's absolute delight at being part of humanity. Directed by Mairzee Almas, the episode portrays the figure of Death in a way never before seen on-screen while adding depth to the Dream character, something vital for the storytelling that would occur in later parts of the season.

The concept of death is both troubling and fascinating at the same time, which makes literary, television, and film interpretations of it timeless. Traditional portrayals of Death as a character usually depict it as a figure dressed in an all-black robe, perhaps with a skull for a face, carrying a scythe and riding a pale horse. This Death character is something to be feared, something that characters need to wrestle with in order to save themselves or a loved one. There is usually nothing compassionate about its role; it is there to do a job and keep the order of things and will not stop until that task is complete. Think about the character of Death (Julian Richings) in Supernatural, who will stop at nothing to keep the natural order of things intact. In fact, the archetype has become such a storytelling tool that films like Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey and television shows like Family Guy and Adventure Time have spoofed the character for comedic effect.

In The Sandman comic series, the figure of Death is portrayed as an upbeat, attractive Goth type, who is seen in casual clothing, usually a black t-shirt and jeans. The positivity that comes from the comic version of Death has made her one of the most popular characters in the books. In the Netflix series, there are many similarities between the characters, though Howell-Baptiste brings a compassionate charm to the role that builds upon her comic counterpart to create a new version of the Death character. Death, as it is portrayed in the series, is a character whose priority seems to be humanity. There is a simple exchange towards the beginning of the episode where Death becomes overjoyed at an apple being sold at a fruit stand. After it is offered to her as a gift, she takes a bite, and we can see how much she relishes the small treasures her time on Earth gives her. She exemplifies this further as she goes throughout her day, leading people into the afterlife. Even Dream, still depressed about his place in the world, remarks on how good she is with humans — something she acknowledges but brushes off, as it is just part of who she is and her role on Earth. Why does Death need to be scary when there is someone with such a helping hand guiding you into the next life?

The placement of this episode in the series is also an interesting one. The fifth episode of the series, "24/7," is a grim and dark story, beaming with nasty violence and views humanity in its very worst light. Immediately following what is essentially a horror story with more death may seem morbid, yet it is so artfully crafted that even though the death toll is just as high, there is no grimness to it because of Death's empathetic role. On the surface, "The Sound of Her Wings" should be a tragic one. One half of a newlywed couple, a young man in the prime of his life, and a baby are just some who are led by Death from this life to the next one. There is no doubt that there is an inherent sadness, but the reconception of the character as a guide who is there to help you make sense of what has happened and is holding your hand in an ultra comforting way, as opposed to this dark force striking your life away, makes a huge difference in how the audience perceives Death the character, and the action. This Death is just as good at her job as the traditional presence is but becomes almost like a motherly or sisterly figure to the people she is taking away. There is a beauty in the way she understands their fears but helps them come to grips with the next step of their spiritual journey.

Furthermore, "The Sound of Her Wings" does not just give the character of Death a fresh rebranding, but helps the show's protagonist, Dream, find his place in a world he is unfamiliar with. After completing his journey to find his lost tools, Dream begins the episode mindlessly feeding ducks. When his older sister arrives and calls him out on his lack of energy and purpose, he is at first in shock at being spoken to in that manner but understands the importance of the truth she is speaking. This small conversation demonstrates just how close the siblings are, and the vital role she plays in the life of our main character. As he watches her carry out her duties for the day, Dream gains an understanding that as the entity that he is, he has the ability to provide humanity with one of its most important attributes: the ability to dream. He learns that his role is vital to humanity's well-being and begins to find solace that just like the individuals who are moving to the afterlife, he has the ability to move on from one quest to another — and it is in that journey that true love and wisdom can be found.