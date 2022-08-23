Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series.

The new scene shows us just how many things change between the editing room and what we see on our screens. It sheds new light on the relationship between Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) and his son Alex (Laurie Kynaston), and starts on the same beat we see in the series, ten years after Dream is captured, and a party is going on at Burgess's mansion. However, while we hear Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) voice-over in the show, a different voice introduces us to the scene. We also see Alex trying to alarm his father about the worsening sleepy sickness in the world and pleading to speak to or release the ruler of the Dreaming. However, Burgess dismisses it and commands Alex to send away the guests who are waiting outside the mansion to enter. Given the new exchange between the father and son, we now better understand why Alex would kill Dream’s raven in the later scene.

The Sandman premiered earlier this month to rave reviews and praise from audiences. The series is based on Neil Gaiman's fantasy comic book series, which ran from 1989 through 1996, and the Netflix iteration is being hailed as the most faithful comic book adaptation to date. However, according to Gaiman, who is also serving as an executive producer on the show, the streamer is waiting “to see how we do for the first month before committing” to another season. Netflix has had a history of canceling fan favorite shows after a season, so the fans can still only hope to see more adventures from the ruler of Dreaming.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Long, Winding Road to Bring Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' to Life

The dark aesthetics and high fantasy concept of the series have made it immediately popular among comic book fans and casual watchers alike, and the highly diverse cast, great production design, and amazing visual effects make it a great watch. The series features Sturridge as the personification of dreams and nightmares, along with Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, along with Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, to name a few. Gaiman developed the series alongside David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinber.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix now. Meanwhile, you can check out the new deleted scene below: