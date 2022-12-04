During this Saturday’s Netflix panel at the Brazilian CCXP, fans got to hear The Sandman stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, and Vivienne Acheampong talk about their experience filming the series and also geek out a little since they revealed they’ve been longtime fans of author Neil Gaiman’s work. During the panel, Acheampong, Christie, and Howell-Baptiste got to talk about how Sandman transcends time, and how even decades after it was published, the story still has innovative approaches to topics involving life, death, and everything in between.

Since we couldn’t get any news series-wise – after all, Netflix renewed it for Season 2 barely a month ago, so it might be a while before they start filming – Netflix decided to treat fans to a deleted scene from Season 1. Since attendees got to watch the scene with Howell-Baptiste herself in the room, this meant she could break it down afterward.

The scene is from one of the best episodes of the first season, "The Sound of Her Wings." In the episode, Sandman (Tom Sturridge) pays a visit to his sister Death (Howell-Baptiste) while she’s hard at work collecting souls. The episode is deeply emotional and philosophical, and the scene reflects that. During their conversation, Death tells Sandman about the time she decided to live as a mortal and had to face the reality that her body would be finite.

After the scene was played, Howell-Baptiste talked about how the series – and the graphic novel that inspired it – provides a completely different take on Death. The actor got emotional about the scene because she said she didn’t remember it until it got played. She stated that dealing with Death is important because it’s a subject we tend to avoid for obvious reasons, but acknowledging it reminds us that we don’t have time to go everywhere and meet everyone, so we have to make the most of the time we have.

When talking about Season 2, Howell-Baptiste revealed that she’s excited to meet her family, which she didn’t get to do in Season 1. So far, in the series, we’ve met Sandman, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), and Death. Season 2 is set to introduce fan-favorite Delirium to the story, and should feature more interactions between the Endless family members.

The deleted scene unveiled at CCXP hasn’t yet been made available by Netflix, but stick with Collider and you’ll be able to watch it as soon as it pops out.

