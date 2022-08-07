Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.

Season 1 of The Sandman is available right now on Netflix, adapting the beloved comic book series written by Neil Gaiman. The first season does a fantastic job of retelling the stories of Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll's House, the first two volumes of Gaiman’s Endless epic. Although the first season of The Sandman only has 10 episodes, there’s a lot to unpack, as the stories of the two first volumes involve complex concepts and a cast of dozens of characters. So, now that we’ve binge-watched the whole series, it’s time to take a step back and discuss what exactly happened at the season’s ending. More importantly, we will discuss how The Sandman’s ending leaves a few plot threads hanging in the air, which will undoubtedly be explored in an eventual Season 2.

Starring Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, the first season of The Sandman followed his imprisonment by a group of cultists who tried to bind Death to their will. After spending more than a century inside a cage, Dream escapes, only to find out his realm, the Dreaming, was led to ruins due to his absence. So, to restore the Dreaming and strengthen its connection with the waking world, Dream goes on a journey to recover his tools of power, stolen at the moment of his capture.

After retrieving his full power, Dream starts to rebuild the Dreaming, only to find out his kingdom is threatened by the emergence of a new dream vortex, a young woman named Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai). Rose has the power to attract lost Dreams and Nightmares, but she can also shatter the barriers between dimensions. While these powers sound great on paper, breaking the barriers might result in the complete destruction of the Dreaming, which also means the waking world would cease to exist. Having a dream vortex around is a big menace on its own, but Dream must also hunt a few fugitive Nightmares and Dreams, who escaped the Dreaming for different reasons. Season 1 of The Sandman wraps all these pieces together, and, to fully understand how, first we must recap who are all the players in the oniric game.

RELATED: 'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?

The Corinthian and the Collectors

Image via DC Comics, Netflix

The Sandman’s main villain for Season 1 is the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), a Nightmare who decides to live in the waking world as a serial killer. During the century Morpheus remains trapped, the Corinthian roams the United States, making hundreds of victims and inspiring other people to become serial killers. These twisted people call themselves “collectors,” and once a year, they get together in a conference to share their sick worldview and celebrate their crimes.

The Sandman’s Season 1 finale takes place in the collector’s conference, as the Corinthian takes Rose there to convince her to use her powers to destroy Dream. Rose is lured to the event because she’s looking for her brother, Jed (Eddie Karanja), who the Corinthian “rescues” from an abusive home only to use as bait. During the finale, Dream goes after the Corinthian, destroying his own creation once and for all. Morpheus also removes the ability to dream from all the collectors, which means they cannot hold any illusion about being heroes anymore – each collector is forced to see themselves for the monster they really are, leading a few of them to turn themselves into the police or to commit suicide. As for Rose, she gets reunited with her brother Jed, hoping to begin a new life together. There’s only one issue: the dream vortex has to die for the world to survive.

The Dream Vortex's Demise

At first, Rose tries to ignore the damage she can do by being a dream vortex. She even thinks her powers can be used for good, as the presence of the vortex allowed her friend, Lyta Hall (Razane Jammal), to get impregnated in a dream by her dead husband's ghost. However, in the finale, Rose loses control of herself, and her vortex begins to destroy everything around her. Morpheus shows up and explains to the girl that only her death can save the world. Rose accepts her fate and is ready to give away her life, but her great-grandmother, Unity Kincaid (Sandra James-Young), intervenes.

When Morpheus was trapped, millions of humans were affected by a mysterious disease that forced them to sleep non-stop. Unity was one of these people, trapped in the Dreaming until Morpheus' release. If Morpheus had not been captured, Unity was destined to become the vortex. However, since history changed, her duty of becoming a vortex was passed on to her descendants. Showing her unlimited love for her family, Unity takes back the vortex powers and gives away her life to save Rose.

Unity’s sacrifice allows Rose to have a full life by the side of Jed while also helping Lyta to take care of her newborn baby. After so much suffering, they all deserve a happy ending. However, there are still some questions hanging in the air. Because if Unity was asleep for more than a century, how could she have a family?

Family Business

Image via DC Comics, Netflix

The Sandman’s finale also reveals the deranged plan Desire (Mason Alexander Park) devised to eliminate their brother Dream. As Unity slept, Desire visited her and impregnated the young woman. That means Rose is a long descent of the Endless Desire. And while the Endless are almost all-powerful, they are still bound by some universal rules. For example, they cannot harm human lives until they become threats to their kingdoms, and they can never spill the blood of their own family. So by impregnating a woman destined to become a dream vortex, Desire wanted to force Dream to inadvertently kill someone from their family.

Dream finds out Desire’s plan and pays a visit to his sibling. He threatens Desire, reminding them he could summon Death and Destiny to his aid if his kingdom is ever attacked again. Desire admits they would be powerless if Dream ever decided to take revenge. But as soon as their brother leaves, Desire promises to themself to hit Morpheus even harder in the future. If The Sandman gets renewed for a second season, we should see more of the Endless family, as the feud between Desire and Dream gets better explored. That’s not the only thing The Sandman will have to explain in Season 2.

New Dreams (and Nightmares)

Image via Netflix

In Season 1’s finale, The Sandman also takes us back to Hell, where Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) is pressured by other lords of hell to attack the Dreaming. At the beginning of the season, Lucifer was publicly humiliated by Dream, and now the entire Hell claims revenge. Finally, Lucifer gives into the pressure and promises to take action, enrage God and destroy Morpheus. But what will Lucifer do?

If Season 2 keeps sticking close to the comic books, we’ll probably get a live-action adaptation of Season of Mists, Volume 4 of Gaiman’s original body of work. And if that’s the case, Lucifer’s course of action is definitely not what you think it is.

Finally, The Sandman’s finale also underlines Dream’s character growth. After spending a century in a cage and being forced to deal with humans, the ruthless Endless softened his heart. Morpheus is now willing to apologize when he makes mistakes and is happy to compliment his subjects for their hard work. He also turns the Nightmare Gault into a Dream, forgiving her for escaping the Dreaming. When we return to the Dreaming in Season 2 (please, Netflix!), it will be interesting to see how this new Morpheus can still keep order in his kingdom.