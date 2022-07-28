While Neil Gaiman has created an enviable collection of literary works, none is so beloved as The Sandman, the comic book series originally published from 1989 to 1996. Focusing on the titular character, The Sandman builds unique stories where a family of beings known as the Endless rule over the concepts that define all life in the universe. While the Endless is one of Gaiman’s most brilliant creations, it’s not that simple to understand what are these beings and how they can really affect everyday life. So, since Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman is being released on August 5, it’s time to explain what exactly the Endless are, and which family members we can expect to see on the TV show next week.

Children of Time and Night, the Endless were born just as the universe was put into motion. Before any human, magical creature, or god existed, the Endless were there as the personification of one of the vital aspects of life. More than a mere personification of abstract concepts, each Endless is the idea itself, making them immune to death or destruction. While even god can be slain, a fallen Endless is merely replaced by another version of itself because the universe cannot function without these concepts. Think about the long line of Doctors in Doctor Who and you get a fair idea of how the Endless immortality works.

Above any divinity in the universe, each Endless has full domain over a dimension representing the concept that lives through them. That means Destiny, Death, Dream, Desire, Despair, Destruction, and Delirium (previously known as Delight) are forces bound to their duties, shaping the universe with almost unlimited powers. They are also beings with ambitions and emotions, which makes them often fight each other and disrupt human life. What makes The Sandman comics so enticing is how Gaiman imagined all-powerful beings that still act as humans, petty and proud. So, to understand all the family squabbles of the Endless, let’s discuss each of the seven members of the fantastic family.

Destiny

Image via DC Comics

The older Endless was born at the same time as the universe, as the manifestation of causality and consequence. Usually depicted as a blind man in robes, Destiny has a big book chained to his body. This book contains the whole story of existence, and by reading it, Destiny ensures time keeps flowing and everyone can meet their fate. Destiny is the Endless who takes his task most seriously, always wandering the big gardens of his dimension while reading. Destiny’s book is one of the most powerful tools in the entire universe, as it contains a registry of everything past, present, and future. Someone who glimpses at Destiny’s book can uncover any kind of truth. Destiny is not confirmed to show up in the first season of The Sandman.

Death

Image via DC Comics

Younger only to Destiny, Death is responsible for greeting every living creature in their final moments, leading them to the sunless lands of the afterlife. Death was created just as life became a reality in the universe and is destined to be the last being left once the universe itself dies. While Destiny is always focused on his work, Death still finds time to meet her family and is often seen with Dream, her closest sibling. One day each century, Death also chooses to live and die as a human in order to remain grounded and never forget what it feels like to know you cannot live forever. She also understands the weight Death carries over mortals, which makes her kind and compassionate towards the living. Death is played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Netflix’s upcoming TV show.

Dream

The protagonist of The Sandman is the King of Dreams. Contrary to his siblings, Dream is known by many names, such as Morpheus, the name he often uses when dealing with mortals. Dream’s dimension, the Dreamlands, is a place shaped by memories, hopes, and fears, and every time a living creature closes its eyes to sleep, they visit Morpheus’s kingdom. More than ruling over dreams and nightmares, Morpheus is also the Endless responsible for imagination. That’s why the Dreamlands have a copy of every work of art, the ones that got created and the ones that were only imagined by their author. Contrary to his sister Death, who’s humble, Dream is a proud monarch, often cursing humans who dared to cross his path with unimaginable suffering. When The Sandman begins, Morpheus escapes a prison where he was trapped for decades, an experience that leads him to reevaluate his behavior towards humans and his duties. In Netflix’s The Sandman, Tom Sturridge takes on the role of Morpheus.

Destruction

Image via DC Comics

Without Destruction, there can be no creation. Even so, the lost brother of the Endless left his duties behind more than three hundred years before the story begins, refusing to be responsible for all the destruction caused by the Enlightenment. Destruction's departure led to a lot of conflict among the Endless, and many of his siblings still resent him for abandoning his post. Even though he’s the personification of Destruction, this Endless has a passion for creative arts – funny enough, he doesn’t have a talent for it. Destruction should only show up in potential future seasons of Netflix’s The Sandman.

Desire

Image via DC Comics

Younger than Dream, Desire nurtures profound hate for their brother. The manifestation of any kind of desire, this Endless is a non-binary being that can seduce anyone of any sexual orientation, drowning them in lust. Due to Dream’s rule over imagination and hope, Desire feels like they are mortal enemies and is constantly plotting to take Morpheus down. Desire is so self-centered that they live in The Threshold, a dimension composed of a giant copy of Desire’s own body. Desire’s home is located at the Threshold's heart. Desire is played by Mason Alexander Park in Netflix’s series.

Despair

Image via DC Comics

The twin sister of Desire, Despair, is depicted as a naked woman with black holes for eyes. Whenever a human feels like they lost everything, Despair looks at them through mirrors, ready to stick her hook in their hearts and push them to end their lives. She often works with Desire, who instills unfulfilling cravings that lead people into the arms of Despair. Despair’s dimension is formed by uncountable floating mirrors she can use to look humans in their eyes. Despair is also often seen cutting her own flesh with the hooks she carries. Donna Preston is set to show up as Despair in the Netflix series.

Delirium (Delight)

Image via DC Comics



Born as the personification of pleasure and joy, Delight suffered a traumatic experiment that turned her into Delirium. The youngest of the Endless is constantly changing appearance according to her fluctuating temper and is prone to emotional bursts. Easily distracted, Delirium is often navigating her own thoughts and is easy to anger. Delirium inhabits the Madness, an ever-shifting dimension that’s incomprehensible to the human mind. However, while Delirium's erratic speech makes it hard to communicate with her, her unique worldview allows her to understand things others can’t. Delirium is also not part of this first season of The Sandman.