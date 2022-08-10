Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.Netflix's decision to adapt The Sandman comic series into a television series was wrought with a series of possible pitfalls. For over 30 years, the entertainment world has been trying its best to make Neil Gaiman's creation come to life. However, with the help of creators David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, Gaiman was able to bring Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and others to life.

For fans of the comic, there was one particular character whose adaptation might have been one of the most difficult to comprehend, Fiddler's Green. The reason for this is that Fiddler's Green is both a significant character and a setting. The complexity of this duality is a concept that may not be easy to understand, but its role in the series is essential.

Fiddler's Green is a location found within the Dreaming, the world in which Dream is the king. It is described as a beautiful garden or landscape that is sentient, in that is able to feel and react to things. After Dream is magically imprisoned by Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance) and is gone from the Dreaming, Fiddler's Green decides to take human form and make its way to the waking world to live like a regular person. In human form, Fiddler's Green becomes known as Gilbert (Stephen Fry), a portly British man who lives in a bed and breakfast in Florida and becomes enchanted with the waking world.

As Gilbert, Fiddler's Green becomes an integral part of The Doll's House story arc that helped bring The Sandman into the limelight as a comic, and is depicted in Episodes 7 through 10 of the Netflix series. Viewers only hear about Gilbert from the outset of his story in the series as a neighbor to Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai) who is not often seen by others and loves to stay in his room and read. He makes a sudden first appearance helping Rose fight off attackers outside a pub and quickly forms a strong bond with the young woman, eventually assisting her in finding her long-lost younger brother, Jed (Eddie Karanja).

Before viewers piece together that Fiddler's Green and Gilbert are one and the same, we learn that Fiddler's Green is one of the missing entities of the Dreaming that Dream is attempting to bring back and possibly punish. However, it makes its way back to the Dreaming on its own when it finds out his new friend Rose is the dream vortex and her life is in danger. Portrayed as a caring and understanding figure, Gilbert offers his life to Dream in order to protect Rose, but is told that deal is impossible and reverts to his original form and takes its place as Fiddler's Green once again.

In later comics, Fiddler's Green takes a prominent role in Dream's battle with the Furies, attempting to protect the Dreaming, the very place he once left. Whether Fiddler's Green is depicted as a beautiful oasis, a dreamer's dream of getting to, or as Gilbert, the British traveler with a thirst for knowledge, the entity is always an honorable one who will do what is best for its creator, Dream, and the Dreaming world.

