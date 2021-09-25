One of my all-time favorite comic series is Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. The story begins when Dream is imprisoned and after escaping must reclaim artifacts to regain his power, but this basic adventure story eventually gives way to a brilliant exploration of myth, belief, and the forces that guide our lives. It’s an ambitious, wonderous narrative that really could only be done as a TV series, so thankfully Netflix is doing just that with their upcoming show.

In a special first look video at today’s TUDUM event, Gaiman (who also serves as an executive producer on the series) along with stars Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death) presented a glimpse of what fans can expect from the show. It's mainly the inciting event--Dream's imprisonment when his captors were looking to capture Death--but I'm intrigued about where the show will go from here, and just how genre-bending they're willing to get.

They also teased the new Sandman social pages where you can see first look character posters. The series also stars Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Asim Chauhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Niamh Walsh as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Razane Jamma as Lyta Hall, Sandra James Young as Unity Kinkaid, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven.

Netflix has not yet set a premiere date for The Sandman.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

