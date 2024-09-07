It’s been two years since The Sandman premiered on Netflix and about four years since Funko released a Pop figure of Death as depicted in Neil Gaiman’s comic book series. And now, the pop figure franchise is unveiling the very first collection based on the supernatural horror TV series months before Season 2’s anticipated debut on Netflix in 2025.

Per ComicBook, Funko has revealed the collection to feature a standard Dream, a.k.a. Lord Morpheus, a Pop and Buddy of Lucienne with Matthew, The Corinthian but with eyes, and Lucifer. Tom Sturridge portrays Dream (the titular Sandman) in the TV series, while Vivienne Acheampong stars as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt voices Matthew the Raven, and Boyd Holbrook plays The Corinthian. Pre-orders for the Funko Pop figures have been available since Wednesday, September 4, at 12 p.m. ET and are still ongoing on Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

Created by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg for Netflix, The Sandman is an adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name published by DC Comics. It premiered on August 5, 2022, with ten episodes, but a bonus episode became available on August 19. Later that year, in November 2022, the fantasy TV show was renewed for a second season. DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television produce The Sandman.

'The Sandman' Season 2 Adds New Characters

While The Sandman Season 1 adapted the first two volumes of The Sandman comics, Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House, with the extra episode adapting two standalone stories, "Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," the next season is expected to be based on the fourth volume of the comic book series, Season of Mists. This volume contains the next major arc involving Dream visiting Hell.

Furthermore, Season 2 will feature a bunch of new characters, which were announced in May and July of this year. In May, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane were added as Delirium, Destiny, and The Prodigal. And in July, Orpheus was unveiled to be played by Ruairi O’Connor, while three Norse gods, namely Thor, Loki, and Odin, were added to the new season, with stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Freddie Fox, and Clive Russell portraying them respectively. These additions will join the ensemble cast in The Sandman Season 2 with other returnees, including Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Jenna Coleman, Razane Jammal, Asim Chaudhry, Stephen Fry, Ferdinand Kingsley, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Vanesu Samunyai.

The Sandman Season 2 will be released in 2025. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information, and you can pre-order the series' Funko Pops here.

