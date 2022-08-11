Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.One of the most captivating aspects of Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is its ability to make its characters feel memorable. While it is filled with recurring characters who audiences come to love or hate, like protagonist Dream (Tom Sturridge), the villainous Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), or the mysterious Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), the series does an excellent job spotlighting characters who only appear in singular episodes.

Whether it is the show's new interpretation of Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) or the dark humor of Cain (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Abel (Asim Chaudhry), The Sandman is able to instantly create characters who are both fascinating and important to understanding the world Gaiman has created and its enigmatic central figure, Dream.

One such character is Hob Gadling (Ferdinand Kingsley) who appears in the second half of the powerful sixth episode, "The Sound of Her Wings." The episode finds Dream trying to figure out his place in the world after escaping his prison and going on a journey to reclaim his magical items. After spending the day with his sister, Death, Dream makes his way to a pub he has been going to for centuries to meet an old friend, Hob Gadling.

The episode is rich in thematic elements, including life vs. death, and Gadling plays a crucial role in depicting what it means to truly live and the certainty of death does not need to be looked at as a shadow that clouds one's life. Dream first encounters Gadling at the same pub in 14th century London, England, where Gadling is telling his drinking mates that death is something that he can avoid because it is more like a habit that overtakes people as opposed to a real occurrence. Upon hearing this, Dream decides to conduct an experiment and grants Gadling eternal life — with the only caveat being he needs to meet him in the same pub every 100 years for a drink and conversation. Dream does this believing that the difficulties of life will be too much for Gadling to handle, and he will eventually beg Dream to take back his gift. However, as the centuries pass and the two meet in the same bar every hundred years, Gadling continues to tell Dream that he is not ready to die and that he has "too much to live for," surprising the king of the Dreaming every single time.

Gadling's everlasting life is full of ups and downs, as one would naturally expect for someone who has the opportunity to make any and all mistakes. During their meet-ups and conversations, Gadling is sometimes wealthy beyond comparison, only for the next hundred years to be riddled with misfortune and mistakes. He marries and his children, returns to some of the same places he has visited in the past under the guise of a grandchild of himself, and in one conversation reveals that he is involved in the Atlantic slave trade, something Dream scolds him on (after all, how can a man who has the ultimate freedom, take that away from others). Over the course of their time together, the two develop a close friendship, although at first Dream refuses to acknowledge that their deal has turned into anything more than a social experiment.

During one of their visits, Gadling accuses Dream of being lonely, and that their friendship is the true reason Dream keeps returning to the bar for their drink. This statement sends Dream into a rage, not believing that an entity such as himself would need the companionship of anyone, never mind a human. The next time they are supposed to meet, Dream does not show up (he is imprisoned at this time), but this does not deter Gadling, who arrives early in the next century and patiently waits for Dream to arrive. In the end, Dream finally arrives and lets Gadling know, "I was always told it was bad manners to keep one's friends waiting."

Hob Gadling is one of the most significant characters in The Sandman series because he is able to teach Dream about fulfillment and the preciousness of life. For someone like Dream, who has the power to create and destroy at will in the Dreaming, this lesson develops his character and gives him insight into his own existence, which makes him a more relatable and sympathetic central figure.

