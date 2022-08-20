Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.

Netflix’s The Sandman ends on a cliffhanger. The season's final scene, which takes place in the depths of hell, seems to directly set up an important plot line for the show’s next season. The scene’s central players are Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) and Azazel (Roger Allam), one of the co-rulers of hell; however, the character Mazikeen (Cassie Clare) — most notable so far for her half-deformed face — plays a subtle but important role. Azazel visits Lucifer with a message from the Lords of Hell, who have put aside their bickering to unite against Morpheus/Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge).

They wish to invade the Dreaming, Lord Morpheus’s realm. Lucifer then guesses that, after taking over the Dreaming, they would want to invade the waking world, and then “the Silver City,” the realm of the angels. Azazel confirms this supposition, saying that, since none of them may leave hell, it makes sense to “expand its borders until hell is all there is.” When Azazel tells Lucifer that the generals demand immediate action, Lucifer looks at Mazikeen, who nods at her. In response to this nod, Lucifer turns back to Azazel with the announcement that she approves the plan for invasion. When Azazel departs, Mazikeen notes that he is not to be trusted, and asks Lucifer what she plans to do — to which Lucifer replies, “something that will make God absolutely livid…and bring Morpheus to his knees.”

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman comics are full or surreal, imaginative creatures that are central to the supernatural worlds that they inhabit. Netflix’s The Sandman succeeds in adapting its source material partly through the creative designs of these otherworldly characters who now populate the show. Mazikeen is one of these characters. From the right side profile, she looks like an ordinary human woman. The flesh on the left side of her face, however, seems to have completely rotted away, exposing bones and tendons. Despite her unique appearance, she receives very little screen time compared to many other supernatural beings the audience is introduced to throughout the series. However, the little time we see her is still enough to establish her importance. She appears to be on the sidelines in the final scene between Azazel and Lucifer; however, Lucifer looks at her when Azazel demands action, and it is her nod seemingly that prompts her to accept Azazel’s proposition. When she tells Lucifer that she doesn’t trust Azazel — a seemingly risky move, considering Lucifer is ruler of Hell and just made a deal with Azazel — Lucifer does not appear to regard the statement as impudent (something that Dream very likely would have done in Lucifer’s place). Mazikeen would therefore seem to occupy a more elevated position than that of a servant, even if she appears to be one.

RELATED: The Long, Winding Road to Bring Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' to Life

The Sandman first introduces Mazikeen in Episode 4, "A Hope in Hell." Dream and Matthew (Patton Oswalt) travel to Hell in search of Dream’s helm. When Dream meets Lucifer, Mazikeen is in the throne room with them, though she remains discreetly hidden in its shadows. However, Dream notes her presence, greeting her as “Mazikeen of the Lilim” right after he greets Lucifer. Lucifer never refers to herself as “I” when talking to Dream, always saying “we” instead. This could be a case of Lucifer using the royal we, and as a ruler referring to herself in the plural. However, she does refer to herself as “I” when speaking to Mazikeen in the final scene of the first season. It would seem, therefore, that she is not referring to herself in the royal we, but rather is referring to both herself and Mazikeen. Often the two exchange glances before Lucifer speaks, making it clear that they are communicating even as Mazikeen does not speak. During Dream’s duel with Lucifer, the camera cuts to Mazikeen when Lucifer is in pain, showing Mazikeen’s distress. When Dream wins the duel, and the demon Choronzon (Paterson Joseph) still refuses to return the helm, it is Mazikeen who takes it from him. After displaying her strength by lifting him by the neck with one hand and throwing him off the parapet into the crowd of demons below, she hands Dream the helm, and he thanks her.

The Netflix series subtly but effectively intimates the closeness between Lucifer and Mazikeen; it isn’t surprising therefore that within the world of the comics she is both Lucifer’s servant and consort. Her name derives from Mazzikin, or Mazzikim, which in Jewish tradition is the name given to harmful invisible demons that a person can encounter in daily life. Naturally deformed, her appearance is similar to that of the goddess Hel in Norse mythology; Hel’s face too is often depicted as bisected, with one half being beautiful and the other rotting and corpse-like. Her Netflix portrayal differs from the comics partially in the way she communicates. In the show, she speaks coherently — however, in the comics, since half her face is half rotted away, she is almost unintelligible. Dream addresses her as “Mazikeen of the Lilim.” The Lilim are a race of warriors who are descended from Lilith, a figure from Jewish and Mesopotamian folklore. Lilith is, according to legend, the first wife of Adam and by some accounts a primordial demon.

Fans of the TV show Lucifer are more than likely already aware of Mazikeen as a character. Lucifer is loosely based on the comic books of the same name, which were themselves a spin-off of The Sandman comics and feature many of the same characters — among these, Lucifer and Mazikeen. Future issues of The Sandman comics see Lucifer abdicating his position as ruler of hell and leaving Dream to deal with the disaster he leaves behind (a plotline that Christie’s version of Lucifer seems to be alluding to at the end of the show’s first season). After Lucifer’s resignation, Mazikeen still refuses to leave his side and follows him to Los Angeles. The Lucifer comics further trace their adventures in the human world — adventures that were then adapted into the TV show Lucifer. Technically, therefore, the Mazikeen of The Sandman and the Mazikeen of Lucifer are both based on the same character – though the two shows are not themselves connected to one another. Similarly, both Gwendoline Christie’s and Tom Ellis’s interpretations of Lucifer are also technically adaptations of the same comic book character.

With Lucifer an already established and beloved TV series, it will be interesting to see how The Sandman adapts its overlapping plot lines. Though Season 1 only provides Mazikeen with a small onscreen presence, it already establishes the nature of her relationship with Lucifer, her prowess as a warrior, and the respect with which the ruler of Hell regards her. Hopefully we'll get to see more of her in Season 2 as Lucifer attempts to deliver on the threat to destroy Morpheus.