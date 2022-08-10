Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.

An important part of The Sandman comic series, Merv Pumpkinhead makes two memorable appearances in two of the series' later episodes. His sudden appearance in the Dreaming may come as a surprise to audiences due to the combination of his startlingly familiar appearance and gruff attitude. Merv is the caretaker of Morpheus' castle, in charge of the overall maintenance of the Dreaming. His look may be familiar to fans of L.Frank Baum's Oz books, as he resembles Jack Pumpkinhead, with a jack-o-lantern for a head and blue overalls over his scarecrow-like body.

While his look is definitely attention-grabbing, it is his personality that separates him as a comic fan favorite. Merv is a worn-out, wise-cracking character who is extremely loyal to Dream and takes his job seriously, despite his sometimes wayward personality. He can often be seen smoking a cigar, a small detail that adds to his rough persona. One of the more interesting aspects of his role in the Dreaming is that even though he is in charge of making sure the Dreaming is up to shape, his role is not truly needed since Dream can create and destroy things at his will. Merv's place in the Dreaming shows one of the underlying themes of the series as a whole — though he may not admit it, Dream does find comfort in the companionship of others.

This is not the first time Merv Pumpkinhead has been brought to life by a voice actor. In the long-running The Sandman audio series, he was voiced by Kevin Smith, bringing comic relief to the serious world Gaiman created. In addition, Merv has been depicted in the comics as having a turnip head instead of a pumpkin, since pumpkins were not to known to Europe in the ancient past, adding another comedic element to the character.

Even though his role in the first season was limited to a couple of brief appearances, Merv figures to play a larger role in the series as a loyal companion and subject to Dream in Season 2. In his comic form, Merv has taken on the role of Dreaming protector, helping defend his home from the Furies, who play a significant role in guiding a variety of characters in Season 1.

With Hamill at the helm, Merv Pumpkinhead's cigar-smoking, sarcastic character should be an integral part of The Sandman story arc as audiences continue to become more familiar with the Dreaming and the other fantastical elements of the series. Season 1 of The Sandman is currently available to stream on Netflix.