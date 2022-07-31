The Sandman is an upcoming Netflix fantasy series, based on the comic book series of the same name by author Neil Gaiman. After going through development hell for years as a potential film, it was decided to switch focus to a longer-form TV series instead, with Netflix ordering the series in June 2019.

The series ultimately follows the titular Sandman, who goes by the names of Morpheus and Dream. Morpheus is the king of a realm called the Dreaming and belongs to a family known as the Endless, comprising of seven powerful cosmic entities.

In 1916, Morpheus is trapped by humans during an occult ritual, leaving his realm without a leader. Finally, escaping captivity 105 years later in the present day, he seeks to restore order to his kingdom which has fallen apart. In doing so, he must confront his past while coming up against other dangerous mythological and god-like beings.

The ten-episode first season of The Sandman will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 5th. The series has a huge cast of characters to introduce us to, so why not get a head start on learning all about them? Keep reading below for a handy cast and character guide that will prepare you for this highly anticipated new series.

Before we dive in, here's the trailer for the series:

As the king of the Dreaming, Morpheus is responsible for all the dreams and nightmares that we as humans have in the “waking world”. After being imprisoned for so many years though, these vivid creations have been left unruled, leaving the Dreaming realm in a state of chaos.

Being a cosmic being, Morpheus is one of immense power, however, he is not alone in this status. His family members, the Endless, are not on the bests of terms, with their relationships further strained by his capture. To restore order in the Dreaming, and protect the waking world from unhinged nightmares, Morpheus will need their help.

Tom Sturridge has recently appeared in films such as Journey’s End and Velvet Buzzsaw. He also had a recurring role in HBO’s miniseries Irma Vep and starred in the 2019 theater production of Sea Wall/A Life.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Despite her name, Death is quite kind, wise, down-to-earth, and most importantly, Morpheus’s sister, with whom she has a strong bond. As an Endless, her role is to meet with the recently deceased of the waking world and guide them into the afterlife.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste has had recurring roles in many TV shows recently such as Love, Barry, Killing Eve, Veronica Mars, and The Good Place. She also lent her voice to the character of Grace Monroe in seasons 2 and 3 of Infinity Train. She has also had notable roles in films like Cruella, Queenpins, and A Dog's Purpose.

Desire is androgynous and known by their family to be very cruel when they want to be. Their actions have caused significant rifts between the members of the Endless, particularly between them and Morpheus/Dream.

Mason Alexander Park had their breakout role in Netflix’s adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop as the character Gren. They will soon appear in NBC’s upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, premiering in September 2022.

Donna Preston as Despair

Despair is Desire’s twin. For a lack of better words, she loves the feeling of despair, whether it be from residents of the Dreaming, or humans in the waking world. She is very intelligent and talkative.

Donna Preston is known for her roles in British TV series such as Apocalypse Wow and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Lucifer Morningstar became a fallen angel after rebelling against God and Heaven. Now, she is the terrifying ruler of Hell. Though the character was previously portrayed by Tom Ellis in another TV series, Lucifer, this version in The Sandman will be more accurate to the comics.

Gwendoline Christie is best known for her role as Brienne of Tarth in the hit TV series Game of Thrones. She also appeared as Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Lucienne is the chief librarian of the Dreaming, who in Morpheus’s long absence, tried to keep the realm under control. She is friendly, trustworthy, hardworking, and ultimately one of Morpheus’s closest allies.

Vivienne Acheampong has had small roles in TV shows such as Death in Paradise and The One, however portraying Lucienne could become her breakout role.

The Corinthian is an eyeless nightmare who was created by Morpheus. He is incredibly dangerous, having escaped the Dreaming to cause chaos in the waking world.

Boyd Holbrook portrayed DEA agent Steve Murphy in the first two seasons of Narcos. He has also appeared in films such as Logan, The Predator, and We Can Be Heroes.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel

Based on the biblical brothers of the same name, during their time on Earth, Cain killed Abel. Now, they are both residents of the Dreaming where they continue to repeat this same event.

Sanjeev Bhaskar has recently appeared in films such as Yesterday and Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans. He also had a brief role in the TV series Good Omens, based on a book by The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman.

Asim Chaudhry is best known for his role as Chabuddy G in the mockumentary TV series People Just Do Nothing, and its 2021 follow-up film. He has also starred in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess

Roderick runs The Order of the Ancient Mysteries, an occult group in the waking world who are responsible for capturing Morpheus/Dream.

Charles Dance is best known for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. He recently had a recurring role as Lord Mountbatten on The Crown and has also starred in films such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Mank.

Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps

Ethel is Roderick’s fiancée, who was once a master thief. Her life will be explored in both the present day and through flashbacks to her teenage/early adult years.

Joely Richardson has recently appeared in the films Color Out Of Space and The Turning. She has also had a recurring guest role on the TV series, The Blacklist, playing Cassandra Bianchi. In flashbacks, the younger version of Ethel will be played by Niamh Walsh. She appeared in the miniseries The English Game and is currently starring in a lead role in Smother.

David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee

Dr. John Dee is Ethel’s son. He has gone mad as he embarks on an ominous mission to find “truth” in the world, no matter the cost.

David Thewlis is best known for his role as Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series. He also portrayed the god Ares in Wonder Woman, and currently lends his voice to the role of Shame Wizard in Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Johanna Constantine is an occult detective who is investigating the Dreaming. She is the youngest in a long line of occult detectives within her family. The character is based on John Constantine who has appeared in his own TV series, as well as in the ‘Arrowverse’.

Jenna Coleman will ultimately play two roles in the series; the first being present-day Johanna, and secondly, an 18th-century ancestor with whom she shares her name.

She has appeared in numerous TV shows; portraying Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale, Queen Victoria in Victoria, and most famously, Clara Oswald in Doctor Who.

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker

Rose is a teenager who is desperately searching for her missing brother. Unknowingly to her, he has become a target of the deadly escaped nightmare, The Corinthian, and so, this search could lead her to the same fate.

The role of Rose will be actress Kyo Ra’s on-screen debut.

Stephen Fry as Fiddler’s Green/Gilbert

As strange as this sounds, Fiddler’s Green is actually a place within the Dreaming that all travelers dream of one-day finding. The location itself is known to wander around though, taking on a human form, under the alias of Gilbert. As Gilbert, he teams up with Rose to help find her missing brother.

Stephen Fry has appeared in many TV shows and films over the last four decades. Some of his TV credits include A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Blackadder, and most recently, The Dropout. In film, he has starred in Wilde, V For Vendetta, and The Hobbit series.

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

Lyta is one of Rose’s friends who is also helping search for her missing brother. She is a young widow mourning her husband Carter, who has begun appearing to her in very strange dreams.

Razane Jammal has appeared in films such as A Walk Among The Tombstones and Don’t Tell Me The Boy Was Mad. More recently, she has starred in TV series such as Epix’s Berlin Station and Netflix’s Paranormal.

Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid

Unity is a mysterious heiress, who following Morpheus/Dream’s capture, slept for a century until he escaped. Now, like Gilbert and Lyta, she too wants to help Rose in her search.

Sandra James-Young has had recurring roles on British TV shows such as Coronation Street and EastEnders. She also recently had guest roles on Top Boy and His Dark Materials.

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

As his name may have given away, Matthew is indeed a raven who lives in the Dreaming. He has been with Morpheus for many years as his loyal and trustworthy emissary.

Patton Oswalt is no stranger to the world of voice acting. Some of his voice roles include Professor Dementor in Kim Possible, Remy in Ratatouille, and more recently, M.O.D.O.K. in the series of the same name. Also, in live action, he played Spence Olchin in The King of Queens, Principal Ralph Durbin in A.P. Bio, and the Koenig brothers in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead

Mervyn is a resident of the Dreaming who looks like a scarecrow with a jack-o-lantern head. He is a chain-smoking janitor that works for Morpheus.

Mark Hamill has similarly done tons of voice acting work. Some of his roles include the Joker in various DC shows, films, and video games, Fire Lord Ozai in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Skips in Regular Show. In live action, he is none other than the iconic Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.