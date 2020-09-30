Exclusive: ‘The Sandman’ Netflix Series Eyes Tom Sturridge to Star as Dream

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman recently revealed on Twitter that Netflix’s adaptation of his acclaimed comic will begin shooting in three weeks, and Collider has exclusively learned that Tom Sturridge is in talks to star.

The epic drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and Netflix gave the series an 11-episode order. Production was delayed due to the pandemic, which gave Gaiman and his co-writers time to get the scripts into the best shape possible. Gaiman is executive producing with David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) and writer/showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman).

Sandman‘s original 75-issue run followed the adventures of Dream — who is also known as Morpheus and Sandman — the lord of dreams who is part of a mysterious group of immortal beings known as The Endless, who personify universal concepts such as death, desire, destiny, delirium, despair, and destruction, in addition to dream.

Sources say that Sturridge tested for the title role earlier this year along with Tom York (Poldark) and Colin Morgan (Merlin) before emerging victorious.

DC Comics’ Vertigo label published Sandman, and New Line originally eyed the iconic property for a feature adaptation that would’ve starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who was also slated to direct. Gordon-Levitt spent three years developing the movie before exiting due to creative differences.

Sturridge starred opposite Carey Mulligan in Far from the Madding Crowd and he recently starred in the Starz series Sweetbitter. He was recently seen in Dan Gilroy‘s Netflix movie Velvet Buzzsaw and he also played Lord Byron in Mary Shelley, as well as Ryan Gosling‘s brother in Terrence Malick‘s Song to Song. Other credits include Richard Curtis‘ Pirate Radio and Walter Salles‘ adaptation of On the Road. Sturridge is represented by WME, and representatives for the English actor declined comment, while Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

