'The Sandman' has been in various states of development since the early '90s.

For Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streamer has shared the first look at their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, with the author and several members of the cast discussing their involvement with the project — as well as some teases of the gorgeous sets, props, and concept art. The adaptation tells the story of Dream, the king of stories, who is captured in an occult ritual. After 105 years in captivity, Dream escapes to restore the kingdom of the Dreaming.

The Sandman has had several failed attempts at adaptations since the 1990s, but with filming having started in late 2020, Gaiman’s work is finally getting a live-action interpretation. The Sandman was originally going to become a film in 1991, but that film was never made. There were also plans for Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in another film series, but plans for that also fell through.

After decades of possible adaptations, Gaiman’s story is finally coming to Netflix as a television series. This take on Gaiman is from Allan Heinberg, who previously co-wrote the screenplay for Wonder Woman, and has written for such shows as Party of Five, Sex and the City, Gilmore Girls, and most recently, ABC’s The Catch.

The Sandman has a massive and impressive cast, which includes Tom Sturridge (Dream), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Joely Richardson (Ethel Cripps), David Thewlis (John Dee / Doctor Destiny), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), and Patton Oswalt (the voice of Matthew), just to name a few.

As Holbrook said in an interview with Collider, The Sandman is scheduled to be in production until June, and that the series started shooting just before Christmas. But now with this first look, it seems as though the long wait for the live-action adaptation of The Sandman is finally over. Watch the first look video below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

