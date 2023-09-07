The Big Picture The Sandman Season 1, one of the best fantasy shows of 2022, will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital formats, allowing fans to immerse themselves even deeper into Morpheus' realm.

The show received critical acclaim and topped Netflix's TV charts for seven consecutive weeks, with praise directed at the casting and performances, especially Tom Sturridge's enigmatic portrayal of the titular character.

Season 2 of The Sandman was renewed in November 2022, but filming was paused due to the ongoing WGA Strike, making the exact premiere date uncertain. Fans can enjoy bonus content on the Season 1 release.

The ongoing double strikes rocking Hollywood have temporarily stalled the return of our favorite shows. As we patiently wait for the studios to do right by the amazing creatives behind these projects, now seems like a good time to relive some of our favorite moments from our beloved shows. The Sandman, arguably one of the best fantasy shows of 2022, was a dream come true for lovers of the DC Comics source material. Now, fans can immerse even deeper into Morpheus' realm as the complete Season 1 is slated for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The Sandman Season 1 will be available to purchase digitally on September 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later on November 28.

After several years of development turmoil, The Sandman finally got greenlit and arrived on Netflix in the Summer of 2022. The show chronicles the many adventures of the titular cosmic being, Morpheus/Dreams who controls the dream world. However, his world is thrown into chaos and nightmares are unleashed after he is ensnared in an occult ritual by Roderick Burgess. Dream manages to break free after over a century in captivity and is committed to rectifying the damage brought on by his prolonged absence. On hand to help him on his quest is his amiable sister Death who arms him with all the knowledge he needs to excel.

The Sandman was a critical hit that topped Netflix's TV charts for seven consecutive weeks becoming the streamer's most viewed English-language title of 2022. Massive praise was directed at the casting especially Tom Sturridge's enigmatic portrayal of the titular character as well as performances by Kirby Howell-Baptiste and David Thewlis.

When Will 'The Sandman' Season 2 Premiere?

The Sandman was in November 2022 renewed for a second season to the delight of fans who'd begun to worry over the show's fate given the renewal came rather late. After a series of exciting updates by creator Neil Gaiman, filming for the second season began in June 2023 but paused a month later in support of the WGA Strike. The exact premiere date for Season 2 remains uncertain, as the strikes show no signs of resolution at the moment. The upcoming releases will feature bonus content titled - The Sandman: Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek and The World of The Endless on all formats. Season 1 will be available digitally on September 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 28.