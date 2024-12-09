From what we know so far from Season 1, The Sandman will have his hands full when Season 2 of the beloved fantasy series returns. However, a new set image teases that the leader of the dream world will easily ward off some of those unwanted forces with just one hand, keeping all of our dreams safe and alive against all odds. It's been more than two whole years since the Netflix hit aired its first season, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter. Netflix continues to hold the lid tight on plot details as well as when we can expect to return to the Dreaming. However, the streamer has been somewhat generous when it comes to images of how things are looking behind the scenes.

The latest image released via TVLine is a single shot of the show's lead, Tom Sturridge in action as the titular character, also known as Morpheus and Dream. As audiences know, Dream will be dealing with more sinister forces given that, last time out, Lucifer vowed to take his revenge. The image sees him in a fighting stance with one hand behind his back and the other extended as if performing magic. The opponent he's challenging can't be seen from the image but whoever they may be, they'd likely stand no chance.

The Dreaming Grows Larger In 'The Sandman' Season 2

Netflix

While the plot details for The Sandman Season 2 is yet to be made official, the next chapter is expected to stick to the script of its source material, a direction that greatly impressed fans in the first season. Season 2 will see the introduction of new characters some of whom will play as allies to Dream and others as foes. They include Delirium, Destiny and The Prodigal to be played by Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane respectively. Others include Ruairi O’Connor who will play Dream and Calliope's only son Orpheus, Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, Freddie Fox as Loki, and Clive Russell as Odin, Ann Skelly and Douglas Booth as faerie emissary siblings Nuala and Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, and Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas.

Booth's Nuala will feature in a total of 7 episodes in the upcoming season and teasing his character's arc in a recent interview with Collider at TIFF, he said;

"So, I play the Cluracan, and he's a really fun character to play. I had so much fun with him. Ann Skelly was brilliant as Nuala. There's not much I can say because I've never been on a project where they're so secretive, and they make you sign so many things. But what I can tell you is the world-building is brilliant. It's gone up a level even from series one. And all the additional cast is fantastic. Tom [Sturridge] is brilliant."

The Sandman Season 2 is yet without a release date, however, given filming has been actively going on since right after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the new season is expected to premiere in the early months of the new year. As always stay tuned to Collider for more.