There are a few new members of the Sand-fam as Netflix announces that three new actors are set to join The Sandman for the hit show’s second season. Joining the Endless Family for more action and adventure, audiences will be welcoming Esmé Creed-Miles (Hana) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (Renegade Nell) as Destiny, and Barry Sloane (The Bay) as The Prodigal. Each new character will deliver another layer of drama and personality to the already stacked adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s cherished comic series as the show goes into its sophomore season. Along with the casting announcement, a brief introductory teaser features not just the new names added to the call sheet but also the characters audiences couldn’t get enough of in Season 1.

Returning for the next batch of episodes and the first string of Endless Family members introduced to viewers during the premiere season are Tom Sturridge (Far From the Madding Crowd) as Dream, Kirby (Killing Eve) as Death, Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Desire, and Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Despair. And then, of course, there are the rest of the names that make up the returning ensemble cast of The Sandman, which include Patton Oswalt (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday), Vivienne Acheampong (Famalam), Jenna Coleman (The Serpent), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Stephen Fry (Red, White & Royal Blue), Ferdinand Kingsley (Silo), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Goodness Gracious Me), and Vanesu Samunyai.

The premiere season of Netflix’s The Sandman brought Gaiman’s dark fantasy comics to life and introduced audiences — both new and old — to the titular character, also known as Dream. With the power to control the entire world’s dreams, the entity found himself in deep trouble after he was captured and imprisoned for more than a century. Setting off on a mission to undo all the disturbances that occurred in his absence, Dream was forced to jump across universes and timeliness to bring everything back to peaceful harmony.

What Can We Expect From Season 2 Of ‘The Sandman’?

While a specific plot has yet to be unveiled, there are still plenty of stories to tell from the ten-chapter series that Netflix is busy adapting. The addition of these new characters will give readers of the comics a better idea of what’s to come, but those who have just watched the show may be out of the loop for a little bit longer. Like many other productions, Season 2 of The Sandman was slowed down by last year’s historic actors’ and writers’ strike. Ever the gem, Gaiman gave his loyal followers plenty of updates on the show’s progress, assuring them that more would be on the way.

Along with the new characters, audiences can peer into the follow-up season by reading our all-encompassing guide, diving into the recently revealed episode titles, and checking out the character introduction teaser above. Season 1 of The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix.

