Neil Gaiman loves to interact with fans of his work, so it has been increasingly fun to see him do so during the run of the first season of The Sandman on Netflix. Now that the show has been renewed for Season 2, fans are wondering what is going to happen with characters from the graphic novel that we've yet to meet on screen. One of those characters is Delirium. Gaiman, who is very popular on Tumblr, was asked "Have the castings started yet for the new Sandman season? (Just curious, not trying to pull a Mason)" which is nodding to Mason Alexander Park who famously threw themselves into the casting pool on social media and landed the role of Desire.

Gaiman responded by saying "Not yet. We only got officially properly confirmed this week." But that's not all, he gave fans a bit of inside information about casting and how throwing yourself in for a role can't really work if you're not actually an actor. Which, as someone who was a performance theater major and studied acting for years, I love to see. Not because fans can't dream to see themselves in their favorite properties but because it is a lot of work beyond dressing up and thinking you know the character and how they work.

His look into the casting process gave way to Gaiman saying he was looking forward to casting Delirium though. Which, seeing how brilliant the casting for Season 1 of The Sandman was, I can only imagine how amazing Season 2 is going to be with the characters we've yet to meet.

Gaiman did go on to talk about how saying "Oh I'm like this character" isn't the casting pull that really works. The author wrote:

"(And as a reminder to everyone out there who wants to act, "I'm a lot like Delirium in real life" is not the hard-sell casting slam dunk many of you seem to think it is. If you're going to be in Sandman you need to be an actor, you need to have credits, we need to know not only that you're brilliant but that you're also reliable, and that you know how to act for TV — can you do the same scene two dozen times, and still say the lines every time as if this is the first time you've ever said them? Can you be funny and break people's hearts at the same time?)"

While we wait to find out who will land the role of Delirium and any other updates about Season 2