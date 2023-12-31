The Big Picture Fans are excited to see the second season of Netflix's The Sandman and to meet more of Dream's siblings, especially Despair.

The announcement of Netflix's popular hit, The Sandman, getting picked up for a second season, has livened up fans with excitement as we'll get to see more of the King of Dreams. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second season, but the writer of the comics, Neil Gaiman, has assured that it'll be just as enchanting as the first season, which became loved by fans and critics alike. But what makes fans excited the most is being able to see more of Dream's siblings, The Endless. Especially from his sister Despair, who fans of the series felt let down by how she was depicted in the first season.

Based on the DC graphic novels of the same name, by Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg, The Sandman first premiered on Netflix in 2022. The series stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, better known as Dream, one of the seven of The Endless. The Endless are eternal beings who help and mainly meddle in the lives of humans in the mortal world from their domains. His other six siblings include Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium. Although not every member of The Endless is introduced in the first season, we do get to see his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and a brief cameo from Despair (Donna Preston). Despair's appearance in the Netflix series differs a lot from her portrayal in the comics and it was disappointing in not only how she was the only plus-sized character, but also how limiting the body types were on the show.

Who Is Despair in 'The Sandman' Comics?

The first season of The Sandman is adapted from the first two volumes, Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll's House. Despair makes her first appearance in Neil Gaiman's comics in the second volume and is briefly introduced as the twin sister of her sibling Desire. Despair, appropriate to her name, is the personification of all hope and sorrow. Her realm, known as the Gray Realm, is a gray and foggy space that is filled with rats and mirrors of all shapes and sizes. She uses these mirrors to look upon mortals when they are at their lowest. In the comics, she is depicted as a short obese woman with no clothing and an unruly dark-haired bun who keeps a hooked sigil to use to tear into her flesh. This aspect depicts how Despair comes off as a cold, somber, and passive deity who seems to take joy in the misery of mortals. But not all is as it seems because, despite her role in this universe, there is much more to her than just her appearance.

Similar to her cameo in the Netflix series, Despair is not seen as much in The Doll's House volume, but she does appear when Desire calls her into their gallery to play into their scheme to overthrow their older brother, Dream. While she does not play into the creation of the vortex, she does encourage her twin sibling's evil games. However, in Brief Lives, Gaiman shows another side of Despair when she recounts her time with her amiable brother Destruction. In this volume, she recounts the last time she saw him was during The Great Plague of London. The two stand among the devastation and converse on whether humankind can change. Destruction is in favor of a change in humanity, but Despair disagrees and believes that "people love, and die, they dream, destroy, despair, go mad."

Right before Destruction leaves, he bids her farewell and compliments her "pretty face" with a soft kiss on the cheek. No one had ever kissed Despair before, let alone her twin Desire. This act of affection gave her a moment of hope and happiness as she had never been accustomed to those feelings before. It was the kind of hope that Destruction wanted to leave her with to prove that humanity and immortals can indeed change for the better. This is a side of her character that should be explored more in the upcoming season.

Why Despair's Appearance in 'The Sandman' Was Disappointing

The first introduction of Despair we see on screen is not the one we see in the comics. While the rest of the siblings' onscreen portrayal had some updates, Despair appears in the show, unlike her comics counterpart, with clothes on. Gaiman addressed this concern on his Tumblr blog and said, "It was less about the nudity and more about trying to create a character we didn't have to CGI entirely." He further explains that while the nude Despair in the comics would be possible, it also would be expensive and time-consuming.

Gaiman did admit that Despair's portrayal in The Sandman missed the mark. In response to the episode, one fan sent a question to Gaiman's Tumblr addressing her disappointment in the lack of plus-size representation on the show, as well as how Despair was presented as "frumpy, depressed, and not really loved by anyone." To Gaiman's credit, he responded, "Mostly, what I hope is that the next time you see Despair on the screen you won't think of her as frumpy, depressed, and unloved."

While the show does not lack in diverse characters, there is not much in the way of plus-sized representation. In the first season, Despair is the only plus-sized character, and she exists as an outlier to her siblings. Although she is the personification of despair, it was disappointing to see the only plus-sized character being equated to misery and loneliness. With so many changes between the comics and the show, it's time for a new version of Despair.

