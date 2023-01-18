The renewal of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman by Netflix was one of the most anticipated news with fans last year. The series follows Morpheus aka Dream, who after a century of imprisonment by a warlock returns to his kingdom and travels across timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. The feature was instantly appreciated by fans and critics alike and had something for everyone, whether one has followed the comic books or not. As fans wait for another batch of episodes, actor Mason Alexander Park, who played Desire, recently revealed that filming will begin in the summer of this year.

In a clip, posted by The Sandman fan page, Park is seen commenting on the format of the series as well as making the revelation, “Netflix has not gone on record calling it a Season 2, on purpose. And so I will, from now on and in the future and in perpetuity, until the end of universe will not refer to it as ‘Season 2.’ Until, you know we know what it is,” they said. Though they promised fans, "There's more Sandman coming in a really cool way, and it can take many forms." Further revealing:

"We're starting shooting in the summer, and we’re gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take. And I am really excited to share what that might be with everybody, eventually.”

The source-accurate series took several months before getting green-lit, worrying fans and Gaiman himself. However, Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV, Peter Friedlander, later explained that what took months from the show’s premiere in August to its renewal in November was the fact that the streamer wanted to talk to the creators to make sure The Sandman could become everything it can be, including the format. “There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman.’ It’s an innovative show,” he said.

The Sandman introduced Tom Sturridge as Morpheus aka Dream, Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven. Other cast members included Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Park as Desire, to name a few.

The next iteration of The Sandman is in the works, and you can stream all episodes of Season 1 on Netflix. Also, check out Parks’ comments below: