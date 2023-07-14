Hollywood is at a standstill as actors join the writers on the picket lines. The ongoing writer’s strike has gained more momentum as their fellow artist joined them in a fight for fair compensation. The SAG-AFTRA work stoppage began after AMPTP walked away from negotiations with the actors’ guild. Many highly anticipated features like Deadpool 3, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two have halted production. And joining them is the next installment of Netflix’s The Sandman.

As per a new report in Total Film, creator Neil Gaiman confirmed "SAG-AFTRA strike is on. Sandman has stopped shooting completely, along with everything else that was squeaking by without writers." Further extending his support to fellow artists Gaiman added, "I hope that the AMPTP sees reason and gets back to the table with the actors and the writers. I have no reason at this point to think they will see reason."

When will The Sandman Season 2 Come Out?

Back in May when the WGA strike began Gaiman assured his fans that the second iteration of The Sandman wouldn’t be written by scabs and that the scripts had been locked long before the strike began. The series went swiftly into production in June, shooting in various locations around the UK. However, as production halts indefinitely, it’s hard to say when the filming will finish and the much awaited second iteration will come out.

Gaiman has been quite vocal about his support to fellow writers, joining them on the picket line when the strike began. “For me, the biggest thing was just wanting there to be another generation of TV writers and showrunners who knew what they were doing. And I feel the current contract does not give us that,” he said at the time. Along with The Sandman, Gaiman has the second season of Good Omens coming out soon as well as Prime Video’s Anansi Boys, on which he has halted work.

The Sandman debuted last year in August to a lot of fanfare and critical acclaim, after being in development hell for decades the fan favorite character got its due on Netflix as a series. The series was renewed in November, with a promise of new characters like Delirium making their way to the next iteration. The series saw Tom Sturridge as Lord Morpheus/Dream, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, among others.

The first season of The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix.