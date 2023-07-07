To say that Season 2 of The Sandman is highly anticipated by fans of the fantasy series is probably the biggest understatement you can utter. For decades, the graphic novel series by Neil Gaiman was considered impossible to adapt, until Gaiman himself cracked his knuckles and worked with Netflix to bring his stories to life. So we won’t take this piece of news lightly: Indya Moore has joined the series for the next season!

The announcement isn’t official, but set photos make it hard to dispute the fact that the actor will be in at least one episode. In the batch of photos released, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is in a graveyard with his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), so he might be tagging along another work day with Death. However, Moore can also be seen on location, which may suggest they are either the “client" that Death visits or just along for the ride.

Moore rose to prominence after landing the breakout role of Angel in FX LGBTQIA+ series POSE. After that, they starred in feature films like Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. Recently, they rocked their voice acting skills with roles in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Netflix’s Nimona.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Sandman': 10 Characters Straight Out Of Ancient Mythology

The Sandman Season 2 Probably Won't Be Called "Season 2"

The set photos also make it clear that The Sandman will remain making it a point of having a cast that’s as diverse as they come, and Moore is certainly a welcome addition to the series. It’s still early to speculate what stories will be adapted into Season 2 – which Netflix is reluctant to even label as a second season – since Gaiman indicated that the non-linear structure of the graphic novels will certainly play into future episodes. However, knowing that Death is in the episode certainly helps narrow it down.

Not that we doubted it, but the set photos confirm that indeed the new episodes from The Sandman were scheduled to begin filming this Summer. A couple of months ago, when the WGA strike started, fans wondered if it would affect production of new episodes, but Gaiman went public to reveal that the episodes had already been written. Gaiman also guaranteed that no re-writes will be done, and if the production team realizes that a story needs to change it, they’ll either work around it or stop completely.

Netflix is yet to reveal details from the upcoming episodes of The Sandman, including episode count, new cast members and which stories are handled this time. Gaiman has already confirmed that fan-favorite Delirium will be seen at some point, but no information has been given on who will play the Endless sibling. What we do know is that cast members Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Mason Alexander Park (Desire) and Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer) are all set to return.

You can stream all episodes from The Sandman on Netflix.