Netflix hit a home run with its successful comic book adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, which blew fans’ minds last August. The series introduced fans to the live-action version of Dream and his family, and the highly anticipated next installment of the series is expected to feature a showdown between Dream and Desire. While Season 1 broke one record after another the streamer took its sweet time to finally renew it.

Now seems all things are on track for the series to begin filming another chapter as Gaiman himself gave an update on Tumblr. When one fan inquired about the status of the second chapter, he replied, "Scripts are written. We are casting the first episode we will be shooting. Sets are being designed." Earlier this year, we got the update about the second part from actor Mason Alexander Park, who confirmed that cameras will begin rolling in the Summer and shared his excitement saying, “We’re gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take.”

The Next Iteration of The Sandman Won’t Be Called Season 2

When Netflix confirmed in November last year that more episodes of the hit series were on the way it chose its words very carefully dubbing it “a continuation of The Sandman world,” rather than a traditional Season 2. Later, Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV Peter Friedlander, explained that the streamer is “considering batching approaches” when it comes to The Sandman. Friedlander continued saying, “There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to Sandman. It’s an innovative show.” Perhaps Netflix and series creators want to keep the series in line with comic books’ "volumes" and keep the story more aligned with "issues," rather than labeling each installment as a season.

The first part introduced fans to Dream aka Morpheus, who after a century-long imprisonment by a mage returns to his kingdom of Dreaming, and tries to restore the balance gone awry in his absence. While characters like Delirium are expected to show up in the next chapter The Sandman introduced Tom Sturridge as Morpheus aka Dream, Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven. Other cast members included Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Park as Desire, to name a few.

The new episodes of The Sandman are in the works