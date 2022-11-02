Netflix’s The Sandman was undoubtedly among the most anticipated projects of 2022. Based on a highly applauded and influential comic book series written by Neil Gaiman, the series premiered on August 5. Despite critical acclaim and positive reception upon release, renewal for The Sandman was not swift. However, Netflix has now confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season according to a Deadline report.

This news comes after a long wait that left fans on pins and needles particularly because the show was an immediate critical darling and fan favorite thanks to its rich storylines, complex characters, and affectionate faithfulness to its source material. As a result, it is largely considered one of the best comics-to-TV adaptations made.

The Sandman series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and ruler of ‘The Dreaming’ realm, who escapes a century-long captivity and sets out to reclaim stolen personal artifacts and restore his realm, which had deteriorated in his absence, to its former glory. Beyond Sturridge’s stunning portrayal as Morpheus/Dream, the series particularly stood tall thanks to the stellar and enigmatic performances from its entire cast which included Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven. Other notable cast members included Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire, to name a few.

While fans waited for news about the show’s fate, they were treated to a two-part bonus episode that told the stories “A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope". Among the many pleasant surprises the bonus episode had for viewers, it was the mention of Orpheus – Morpheus’ son with Calliope – that was perhaps most intriguing and a plot line that certainly begged for further exploration on the screen.

With the series being such a critical hit, it is somewhat surprising that it took this long to learn the fate of the series. However, considering the fact it took over three decades for a Sandman adaptation to be actualized, this, unfortunately, falls in line with its journey to our screens. What’s interesting is that this isn’t the first time Netflix has had a delayed response to the possible renewal of a successful show. The global phenomenon, Squid Game, which debuted in September 2021, did not get a renewal till the following year, 2022. Hold-ups like these are usually down to several factors; in The Sandman’s case, despite debuting at No. 1 on Netflix, Gaiman revealed that the streamer was waiting to evaluate the show’s performance over its first month before committing to Season 2. And it looks like they're ready to commit to more of this compelling story!

After the bouts of surprising uncertainty, at least, we finally know The Sandman’s fate on Netflix! Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: