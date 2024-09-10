Fans of The Sandman have been eagerly waiting for the new season of the fantasy series for two years now, which means that at this point we're all thirsty for information. Netflix has been keeping news of the new episodes — which the streamer is reluctant to label "Season 2" — under lock and key, but fortunately for Collider readers, we've been able to get new cast member Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) to reveal some exciting details about the new batch of episodes. During the interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, in which he was promoting his new movie Young Wrether, Booth was kind enough to dedicate a couple of minutes to The Sandman. He stressed to Collider's Steve Weintraub that he's not allowed to spill the beans, but he did hint at what may be one of the main storylines from the upcoming episodes:

"So, I play the Cluracan, and he's a really fun character to play. I had so much fun with him. Ann Skelly was brilliant as Nuala. There's not much I can say because I've never been on a project where they're so secretive, and they make you sign so many things. But what I can tell you is the world-building is brilliant. It's gone up a level even from series one. And all the additional cast is fantastic. Tom [Sturridge] is brilliant."

What Did Douglas Booth Reveal About 'The Sandman's New Main Arc?

Image via Netflix

Booth revealed that he'll be in seven episodes this season, which is pretty huge for anyone who isn't the Sandman himself. In Season 1, supporting cast members didn't tend to linger, which already signals how the new episodes might be different and Cluracan might be part of the main arcs. But, of course, the actor couldn't reveal any more than that. He said: "I mean, I don't know what that tells you about how they're gonna tell the story across these episodes. And I really, I'm not allowed to say much about the story, but I am in seven."

The new Sandman actor also had a lot of praise for his friend and lead star Tom Sturridge. Booth talked about how his presence feels on set and then how he shifts to friend mode when they're off the clock:

"Tom’s a friend of mine. I've had a movie here at TIFF with him before, but he transforms, he literally floats across that set. He kind of does, I don't even know where. He doesn’t hang out. You know, he's a really friendly guy. We go to the pub and watch football every weekend, but on set he's nowhere, and he just appears on set and floats across, and he really has a great presence. They have a great supporting cast, and it's dark, and it's entertaining, and it looks incredible. So, I hope you guys like it when it comes, but it's looking great."

Unfortunately, for now, we still don't know when Netflix plans to release the new episodes of The Sandman. But considering that the team started filming last year, a 2025 release window is likely and we can hope for further news during Geeked Week.

Stick with Collider to find out more news of The Sandman as soon as it is announced as well as more news out of TIFF. Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.

Watch on Netflix