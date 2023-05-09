As the writers' strike reaches its first week with no development as to writing professionals having their demands heard, the shadow of delayed productions starts growing bigger and fans of TV shows realize the impact that studios not negotiating fair wages might have in the long run. This week, The Sandman creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman addressed the WGA strike and whether it affects the production of the Netflix series.

Back in mid-April, Gaiman took to Tumblr – he has a habit of answering fans through his account on the platform – to announce that Season 2 of The Sandman was well into development, with sets being constructed, a shooting schedule in place, and scripts for all episodes "done." However, Gaiman provided an important update when a fan asked this week if production would be delayed due to the strike.

Why The Sandman Might Get Delayed Despite Scripts Being Done

In a short but assertive message, Gaiman stated that “whether or not any of Sandman is delayed depends on how long the strike goes.” The best-selling author also added that “there won’t be scab scripts on Sandman," meaning that he won’t authorize Netflix to hire non-Union writers from stepping in and taking the work away from writers on strike. Even though Gaiman previously stated that the scripts were completed, there’s always the possibility of rewrites and/or new drafts becoming necessary during production. More often than not, a writer may feel that certain elements, dialogues and even complete arcs aren't working after doing a table read or during filming. If that happens with The Sandman Season 2, Neil Gaiman is suggesting that production will get halted until the strike ends.

What Are the Effects of the Strike So Far?

“Scabbing” is the practice of trying to undermine a strike by hiring non-Unionized writers to finish a script or take on writing duties. However, it’s unlikely that this will happen during this strike, as showrunners from high profile series are rightfully showing their support for writers all across the country and are determined not to let a single word get written until an agreement has been reached. Plus, taking on a job during a strike is a bad move that sends a clear message that the "scab" doesn’t stand with writers who are putting their jobs on the line in order to fight for better wages for the whole guild.

Even though it’s early to tell the long-term effects of the WGA strike, the writers' decision to cross their arms has already impacted the industry in notable ways. High-profile series like Stranger Things, Severance and the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel have already declared that production has been delayed. Until studios pay fair wages to the hardworking writers who help create their movies and TV shows, the effects of the strike become more prominent all across movie and TV productions.

The WGA strike is seeking to change the landscape of an industry that has widely been modified due to technology and the way that content has been produced. Their demands include steadier contracts and income, the end of a practice that has writers working for free, banning the use of AI-generated content, and compensation that reflects the new reality of cultural consumption of movies and TV series, as streaming has severely impacted how writers earn.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix.