Neil Gaiman's previously thought to be "unfilmable" comic book masterpiece has finally found its way to the small screen. Netflix's The Sandman has been a huge hit since its release. The story follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of Dreams, as he returns to his realm of the Dreaming after being imprisoned in the mortal world for over a hundred years.

This supernatural world of abstract personifications and biblical figures is full of mystery and awe accompanied by some rather impressive imagery. The Sandman's journey through the various realms of the Endless and the Waking World are full of interesting characters that are all connected by one thing: their dreams.

Cain and Abel

The story of Cain and Abel is a story as old as time; both brothers seek God's approval and when Abel gets more praise for his deeds than his older brother, Cain, in a fit of rage, kills Abel. Thus, the first story of murder in human history. In The Sandman, the two brothers are dreams representing the first murderer and the first victim.

Mostly played for comic effect in the show, the two brothers help Morpheus with his task of rebuilding his kingdom, but once the Dreaming is restored the two brothers don't do much else. It would be nice to see more of these murderous rascals have a more prominent role in the next season.

Ken and Barbie

Ken and Barbie are briefly seen as Rose Walker's (Vanesu Samunyai) neighbors who seem like the perfect, bubbly couple on the surface but hold some secrets of their own. Though their role is very minor in Season 1, their story in the comics, particularly Barbie's, becomes much more prevalent as the story unfolds.

Barbie used to dream of being a princess in a dream world called The Land. That is until she's cast out by the villainous Cuckoo, a parasitic dream. This eventually causes problems for Morpheus who has to clean up Cuckoo's mess. This storyline could be one Netflix follows for the next season with Barbie at the forefront.

Matthew the Raven

No hero is complete without a snarky animal companion, right? After losing his original raven, Jessamy, Morpheus is gifted with Matthew the Raven, voiced expertly by Patton Oswalt. Matthew was a human before he died and became a messenger raven in the Dreaming.

Morpheus is hesitant to have another raven at first but quickly grows fond of Matthew as the loyal bird becomes his eyes and ears in all the realms. He even helps Morpheus defeat Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) in a battle of wits. All in all, Matthew is a crucial part to Morpheus' story and is sure to be around for plenty more dream-involved adventures.

Lyta

Lyta's comic book origins are quite different from the show's, but her role is still substantial within the story. First introduced in the second half of season 1, Lyta is shown as Rose Walker's neighbor and surrogate mother figure that helps Rose on her search for her brother, Jed.

Lyta has also recently lost her husband, Hector, who she continues to see in her dreams. These dreams eventually lead to her becoming pregnant while in the Dreaming. Lyta's pregnancy is a crucial piece in The Sandman ethos as her child becomes quite important down the line. Given the importance of her future child, Lyta is sure to return and shake things up in future storylines.

Gilbert

Stephen Fry is always a welcome addition to anything he shows up in. Playing the kindly British chap, Gilbert, also known as the dream, Fiddler's Green, Fry brings a whimsical charm to the otherwise dreary atmosphere in the world of The Sandman.

Gilbert helps Rose on her quest to find and save her brother, Jed, and after doing so returns to the plane of The Dreaming and resumes his true purpose. Returning to his normal state as a beautiful garden, Fiddler's Green can now rest after a job well done, but now having a connection with Rose will the kindly dream return to her aide if she's ever in danger? We can only hope.

Lucifer

Once the most powerful and most beautiful angel of all Lucifer was God's right hand until she rebelled and was cast down to Hell where she has now ruled for over billions of years. Being the ruler of the underworld and God's fallen favorite makes Lucifer one of the most powerful beings in The Sandman world.

Dream encounters her in her realm when searching for his helm, leading to awesome battle of wits between the two entities. Their confrontation ends with Dream victorious, causing quite the embarrassment for the dark lord. Now it seems Lucifer, along with her legion of demons, plans something unprecedented: invading the Dreaming and eventually the waking world.

Johanna Constantine

The iconic trench-coat-wearing, demon-slaying, occult detective is a bit different in Netflix's adaption. Played by the brilliant Jenna Coleman, the Constantine character is an amalgamation of the two comic characters, Johanna and John, giving viewers the best of both worlds.

She is first seen repelling a demon and then helping Dream get back his sand, but then she just disappears. Her ancestor, also Johanna, is seen briefly in the past as well, but that's all. It's a shame she doesn't get more screen time as Constantine is a fascinating and conflicted character, but hopefully, that will change next season, giving her a much more substantial role.

Death

The personification of Death (Kirby Howell-Baptise) is the elder sister of Dream as well as his go-to confidante. Tasked with sending mortal souls on their next journey, Death provides the departed a calm and welcoming send-off from the Waking World.

Unlike many other interpretations of our eventual demise, this Death is pleasant and optimistic seeing the magic in humanity and understands the importance of her responsibility. Only appearing in one episode in Season 1, Death definitely didn't get enough screen time as she deserved as she is one of the most fascinating characters in the entire show.

