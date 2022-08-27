In Season 1 of Netflix’s The Sandman, fans of the classic comic series by Neil Gaiman got to see flesh and blood interpretations of beloved characters that they had only met in ink. Charles Dance kicks off the list of familiar faces with his portrayal of the occultist Roderick Burgess. David Thewlis plays Burgess’ lost son John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook lends his face to the unruly nightmare known as the Corinthian, and so on. The central characters of Gaiman’s work, the Endless, also appear in the show: Tom Sturridge kills it as Dream, the titular Sandman, as do Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park as Death and Desire, respectively. Despite being on screen for just a few seconds, Donna Preston delivers a remarkable performance as Despair.

But there are a few people — or, better yet, a few entities — missing from that list, aren’t there? So far, Destiny and Delirium haven’t made an appearance in the series, and the prospect of finally seeing them is one of the reasons why fans are crossing their fingers for a second season. However, there is still someone else we haven’t seen, someone the Endless themselves haven’t seen in a very long time: the infamous Prodigal.

The Prodigal is mentioned many times throughout The Sandman. Dream wonders about his whereabouts, and Despair seems briefly excited about the possibility of his return during her visit to Desire’s realm. Though the characters never say that he is an Endless out loud, this is implied by the fact that Dream asks about him when talking about his siblings, as well as by the presence of an empty mirror/picture frame in both Dream and Desire’s family galleries. The Prodigal isn’t just anyone, but a missing Endless. And, as Dream’s period of captivity has shown us, nothing good comes out of the disappearance of an Endless. But who exactly is the Prodigal? And what does his absence mean to the world?

The Endless: Destruction Is the Missing Prodigal

The Endless, in order of appearance in the universe, are Destiny, Death, Dream, Destruction, twins Desire and Despair, and Delirium, who was once known as Delight. The seven are much more than mere gods: they are personifications of core aspects of conscious existence. Gods and humans alike visit their realms in various points of life, and it is generally understood that the Endless exist to serve the living beings, not the other way around — no matter what Desire and Despair might say. Each of them rules over a realm that is essential to life as we know it, from dreams to delusions to the very cycle of existence.

The fourth-born Endless, Destruction emerged in the universe alongside the first form of life, for life always comes with the potential for destruction. He ruled over a realm that was in a constant state of chaos and transformation. Unlike some of his siblings, such as Despair and Desire, Destruction never harbored any bad feelings for humankind. He never saw the disorder and havoc he wreaked as a way of punishing humans. On the contrary, he saw it as a necessary evil to bring forth change, for the old must be destroyed so that the new is allowed to be born. The idea of senseless destruction was never something he particularly cared for. At least, not for a while.

Much like Dream is sometimes called Morpheus, Destruction also goes by the name of Olethros. However, nowadays, his siblings know him best as the Prodigal. The title is a reference to the biblical parable of the prodigal son, told by Jesus to his apostles. In it, a man gives his youngest son his share of the inheritance and allows him to go out into the world. After spending all the money his father had given him, the son returns home and repents. The word prodigal means someone that is wasteful, indulgent or overly generous, but the way in which it appears in the Bible also allows for a connection with leaving your family’s home. And that is precisely what Destruction did.

Why Did the Prodigal Leave His Realm?

Image via Netflix

For reasons unknown, Destruction decided to leave his realm in the beginning of the so-called age of reason. He took away the sigils that would allow his siblings to call him and became a wanderer, avoiding his responsibilities at all cost, much to humanity’s chagrin. After all, without anyone to preside over it, destruction has become ungovernable, pointless, all-encompassing, and never ending. Much like the prodigal son, Destruction has bestowed his gift upon all humankind without taking into account what that would entail.

The Endless also suffer a great deal from Destruction’s absence. Since their jobs are based on interactions with the human realm, the lack of control over such a core aspect of existence makes everything much more difficult. But the most important thing is the pain of not knowing the whereabouts of a beloved sibling. The one that despairs the most is, well, Despair, who was always an admirer of her older brother’s work — hence her excitement with the possibility of having him back. In the comics, Delirium is also shown to be quite fond of Destruction, with the "Brief Lives" story arc chronicling her attempt to reconcile with her missing sibling.

Published between 1992 and 1993, "Brief Lives" marks the first de facto appearance of Destruction in the Sandman comics.

In the series, Delirium persuades Dream to accompany her on a trip to find Destruction. They go about their investigation looking for people that have met the Prodigal, but everyone they talk to ends up subsequently destroying themselves. They eventually find their missing brother living in a cabin with his dog, Barnabas. Portrayed as a strong, young man with red hair, Destruction explains that he abandoned his realm due to fear of change: Despair had already lost her previous appearance and allowed a different aspect of her to take over her body, and he was afraid that the same would happen to him. He never returns to his realm. He later appears in the graphic novel The Sandman: Endless Nights, a sequel to Gaiman’s original series with one story dedicated to each of the Endless. Destruction’s chapter is illustrated by Glenn Fabry.

Destruction’s first appearance in the comics happens way down the line from Delirium’s and even Destiny’s. Thus, even if there is a Season 2 on the way, there is no guarantee that we won’t have to wait more than another 10 episodes for the Prodigal to turn up. Still, fingers crossed that both fans and the Endless will get to see him again.

