What would you do if you met Death? What would it be like for you? Is it a specter, all bones, dark clothes, and gardening instruments? If you look to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (both the Vertigo graphic novel and its Netflix counterpart) for answers, then Death is... amazing. The Sandman was a landmark in the world of comic books and graphic novels long before it became a successful Netflix series. It’s the star by which generations of storytellers have navigated the grand business of creating dreams. And with “The Sound of Her Wings," the Netflix adaptation has proven that it is just as inspiring, just as life-affirming, as its source material.

Personally, I have a list that I lovingly maintain in a well-tended corner of my mind. In it, I inscribe all the stories and songs that make me feel as if life is worth living. And since it is a very personal list and I have weird tastes, it includes two Doctor Who episodes ("Vincent and the Doctor" and “A Christmas Carol”), the final chapter of Cassandra Clare’s Clockwork Princess, Grant Morrison’s All-Star Superman, and Kung Fu Panda 2. “The Sound of Her Wings” went right to that list the moment I saw Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s performance as Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) older sister, Death.

First, a little background before we get into the meat of the episode. “The Sound of Her Wings” is the sixth episode of The Sandman Season 1, dividing the season’s two main arcs. It was written by Lauren Bello, Vanessa Benton, and Catherine Smyth-McMullen and directed by Mairzee Almas. The episode combines two of the most popular stories in Gaiman’s original Sandman run, The Sound of Her Wings and Men of Good Fortune (more on that one later).

During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Gaiman told Collider's own Steve Weintraub that he wants audiences to "see episode six after they've experienced episode five." He explained further saying:

"It's like, episode four takes them to hell in a good way. Episode five puts them through hell in a diner. Episode six is cleansing and forgiving and embracing and warming and beautiful, but you have to earn it."

The first half of the episode introduces us to Death and follows her on her daily rounds, bringing people across the veil with all the kindness in the world. She does not judge. She is not cruel. She sees us all exactly as we are and gives us a smile anyway. And it’s hard to see how this wonderful woman (god, entity, what have you) could be what we have feared all our lives. Dream is going through his own existential crisis in the story, one that is important to the plot. But that seems to pale to the background when faced with his sister.

When the series was first announced I had my fears, a huge part of which was about Death. It was hard to see how any actor could possibly bring to life a character so unique. I needn’t have bothered though because Howell-Baptiste absolutely nails the role, bringing a grace to her performance that elevates the whole story.

“I knew the kind of Death that Neil wrote and how subversive she was and so different [from] what I had seen in pop culture,” the actor told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff. “She’s kind, she’s careful, she takes her job seriously, and she’s gentle. So that was my goal.”

Well, she certainly hit that goal. Over the course of the episode, we see how Death greets each of the people whose souls she takes to the other side. Some are accidents, others die of old age, and there is one particularly heartbreaking death that cuts short a tragically young life. And she’s there for all of them, with, as she puts it, “a kind word and a friendly face.” Death acknowledges the fear with which we meet her and sympathizes. It is not an easy business, dying, I mean. But at least we have a friend who will walk there with us. It’s not that the story brings out a craving for death, nothing so morbid. But it does reassure us, in the same way the original comic book did, that we need not fear the end.

And so the episode moves on to the next half, adapting Men of Good Fortune (told you we’d get to it). Forget fearing Death, here we meet someone who couldn’t care less about her. Hob Gadling (Ferdinand Kingsley) is an immortal and has been that way ever since he caught Dream’s attention in 14th century London, England. They have a deal that every hundred years, the two of them shall meet in the same pub and unless Hob actually desires Death, he shall not have it. As the episode takes us through their meetings over the years, we see Hob grow rich, become poor, get rich again, dabble in slavery, rethink his life choices, and so on and so forth. Like the Biblical Job, Hob loses everything. Everything, except hope.

If the first half whispers that death is not to be feared, the Men of Good Fortune part of the story shouts to the heavens that life is worth living. No matter how long you’ve lived or what you’ve seen, the episode tells us that there is always more life to live, more to be experienced, and always more to live for. Put together, the two halves make a promise, one that many of us need to hear from time to time. We must live because life is a wonder. It might not seem like it all the time, but it is. And when the end finally comes, that will be a wonder too. Because she will be there for us, with a kind word and a friendly face, just like at the beginning.

