The Sandman is not just a success for Netflix, but also for co-creator/executive producer Neil Gaiman. Not only does it earn a place among the best adaptations of Gaiman's work, but it also manages to capture the visual look of the comic while making smart updates to the source material. This is a surprise, if not a welcome one, for fans of the comic. For years, Warner Bros. tried to get an adaptation of The Sandman off the ground, to the point where the comic was deemed "unfilmable" by its fans. Eventually, the Netflix series would be made - but with Gaiman in a major creative role.

In fact, Gaiman has struggled to craft a Sandman adaptation over the past two decades, as he felt that if the series was going to be placed on the screen it had to be done right. "Why would we do this? And why would we do this now? Especially for me, after three decades of stopping bad ‘Sandman’ adaptations from happening. By hook or by crook, by fair means or foul, I blocked and stopped so many bad ‘Sandman’ movies," Gaiman told Variety during an interview.

Gaiman is not exaggerating: Warner Bros. - the parent company behind DC Comics, whose Vertigo imprint published the original Sandman books - has made numerous attempts to try and adapt the sprawling series. In the mid-'90s the film studio hired Roger Avary to direct a Sandman film, with Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio hired to pen the screenplay. All three are big names in the film world: Avary helped co-write Quentin Tarantino's classic Pulp Fiction, while Elliott and Rossio launched blockbuster franchises including Shrek and the Pirates of the Carribbean saga. Ultimately Avary was let go, but ironically he ended up collaborating with Gaiman on the screenplay for Robert Zemeckis' Beowulf.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: How 'The Sandman' and 'Lucifer' Offer Two Equally Brilliant Takes on the Same Source Material

That didn't mean that Gaiman had fully given up on a potential Sandman film. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2007, he said that he wanted to see the source material done right if it would ever make it to the big screen. "We need someone who has the same obsession with the source material as Peter Jackson had with 'Lord of the Rings' or Sam Raimi had with 'Spider-Man'." Over the years, there would be creators who definitely possessed those obsessive qualities. Eric Kripke developed a version in 2010 that never came to pass, and James Mangold pitched a Sandman adaptation to HBO that never got off the ground. Both men would find success in other genre projects, with Kripke currently showrunning The Boys and Mangold bringing Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine to a close with Logan.

The biggest break came in 2013 when Gaiman joined forces with David S. Goyer and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to bring The Sandman to movie theaters. Goyer was fast becoming a name in the world of comic book adaptations due to his work on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, and Gordon-Levitt had a major role in the final film in said trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. Gaiman would work on the script alongside Goyer and Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) while Gordon-Levitt planned to star and produce. Then, Vertigo underwent a shift in management from Warner Bros. to New Line. Said shift caused Gordon-Levitt to depart the project, citing creative differences with New Line.

The final person to work on the series prior to its Netflix incarnation was Eric Heisserer. Having previously scripted Denis Villeneuve's profound sci-fi film Arrival, Heisserer seemed like a perfect match for the material. However, he wound up departing the project because, ironically, he thought the comic was a better fit for television than it was for a movie. "The structure of the feature film really doesn’t mesh with this," he said in an interview with iO9. "So I went back and said here’s the work that I’ve done. This isn’t where it should be. It needs to go to TV. So I talked myself out of a job!" Ironically, Heisserer helped develop another fantasy hit for Netflix when he adapted Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone novels for the streamer.

Looking back at all the obstacles Gaiman faced, it's a miracle The Sandman exists in its current form. However, the show had several factors working for it. There's the impeccable cast, including Tom Sturridge as the ethereal Dream of the Endless. Both Goyer and Allan Heinberg have the "obsession" that Gaiman craved, as well as experience in the comic industry - Heinberg co-created the Young Avengers and helped write the screenplay for Wonder Woman. And Gaiman has a major involvement in the series, as he not only served as the executive producer but also co-wrote the pilot episode "Sleep of the Just" with Goyer and Heinberg. At the risk of making a groan-worthy pun, the Netflix series feels like a dream come true - not just for fans but for Gaiman as well.