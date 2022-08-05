The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.

Hamill is of course most recognized for his role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but the veteran actor has appeared in many roles across his varied and illustrious career. The iconic actor has been starring in hit films and TV shows since 1970, appearing in hits such as Sleepwalkers (1992), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), and DC’s 2014 rendition of The Flash as Trickster. Despite being synonymous with Star Wars, Hamill has time and time again proved himself to be more than a one-trick pony, and frequently excels in the projects he takes on.

Starring in The Sandman as Merv in his latest portrayal, Hamill is cementing himself as one of the most prolific voice actors, and aged 70, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. As well as voicing characters in shows such as Time Squad (2001-2003), Ultimate Spiderman (2012-2016), and various Scooby-Doo series, Hamill is perhaps most notable in the voice acting world for his role as The Joker in the 1992-1994 Batman Animated Series. He also reprised this role in numerous DC animations, and his effective villainous portrayal led to him becoming a highly respected villain in the world of animation.

Mervyn Pumpkinhead is quite a different role for Hamill compared to his version of The Joker, but Hamill seems to play the role with ease. Speaking at Netflix’s Geeked Week panel, Gaiman heaped praise on Hamill, saying, “his Merv is hilarious”, and co-creator of the series Allan Heinberg discussed how Hamill is “fantastic in it” and “such a pleasure to work with”. Given his success in his past features as a voice actor, it’s no surprise Hamill was able to take this on in such an effective way, whilst also showing off his strengths in a more comedic role.

By casting such a legendary actor as Hamill, Netflix is continuing to show its star appeal, with comedian Patton Oswalt also being featured as the voice of Matthew the Raven, Morpheus’ emissary. The Sandman has accumulated a cast many shows would envy, and Mark Hamill’s experience just adds to the already stacked roster.