It's the most wonderful time of the year — especially if you love Christmas movies! Naturally, Christmas movies are trickling onto the most popular streaming sites' Top 10 lists. Two movies are topping the charts just a few weeks before their star will lead a new comedy. The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 are sitting comfortably in the Top 10 movies for Disney+. The films' star, Tim Allen, has intermittently made returns to sitcoms over the years, since his massively successful show, Home Improvement in the '90s. In January, he returns alongside Kat Dennings in the family sitcom Shifting Gears. Allen will play a widower welcoming his estranged daughter (Dennings) back into his home with her children.

As for The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2, Allen plays the Man with the Bag. The first film, released in 1994, followed Scott Calvin (Allen), navigating his life as a recent divorcee and his custody arrangement for his young son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd). On Christmas Eve, Charlie stays with him, and Scott, a crass nonbeliever in Christmas, insists that what Charlie hears could not possibly be Santa Claus on their roof. When Scott confronts Santa, he slips and falls, then disappears into thin air. Santa leaves behind a coat, with a card inside, detailing the Santa Clause, effectively legally binding Scott to become the next Santa.

In the second film, released in 2002, Scott, after having spent the last eight years as Santa, must find a Mrs. Claus before Christmas Eve, that's of course, as he's navigating his now teenage son rebelling in school. Elizabeth Mitchell stars alongside Allen as his love interest, Carol Newman, and future Mrs. Claus.

Will There Be a 'The Santa Clauses' Season 3?

After the conclusion of the third film in 2006 (aptly named The Santa Clause 3), the story of Tim Allen's Santa Claus had seemingly come to a close. Scott and Carol had welcomed a son and everyone seemed to live happily ever after. Then, 16 years later, Disney+ premiered The Santa Clauses. The series reunited Allen and Mitchell as Scott and Carol with Scott contemplating retirement. The couple is also raising their teenage children at The North Pole. Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus (Austin Kane), the son they had at the end of The Santa Clause 3, as well as their younger daughter, Sandra Calvin-Claus, played by Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

The series' tradition of intermingling other mythical figures continues throughout the two seasons. Laura San Giacomo plays La Befana, from Italian Christmas folklore, also known as The Christmas Witch. Fans also see the return of