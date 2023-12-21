The Big Picture The Santa Clause script went through extensive rewrites, turning a darker concept into a heartwarming holiday film.

Tim Allen was not the first choice for the lead role, but proved perfect for Scott Calvin and contributed to the script.

The production of The Santa Clause was challenging and took a toll on Allen, who faced physical and mental health issues.

During the most wonderful time of the year, there are few traditions more treasured than curling up with a mug of hot chocolate and watching a beloved Christmas classic. Since its release in November 1994, The Santa Clause has become one of the most cherished holiday classics. It's the story of Scott Calvin (portrayed by 1990s comedy megastar, Tim Allen), a divorced father, struggling to connect with his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd). While spending Christmas Eve together, Scott accidentally kills Santa Claus and, by magic, becomes the big man himself. A heartwarming holiday tale about father and son, The film's success garnered two sequels, as well as the Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses, currently in its second season. However, making The Santa Clause was anything but a jolly experience. From a dark script that was rewritten over the course of nearly half a decade, to casting the role of Scott/Santa, to a star who endured both physical and emotional damage, this nostalgic Christmas classic was a bumpy sleigh ride throughout.

Why Did 'The Santa Clause' Take So Long To Write?

According to Mental Floss, The Santa Clause began its journey to the big screen when comedians Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick became interested in writing a feature film. After creating and passing on several ideas, the young writers found their story during a brainstorming session, when they asked each other "What would happen if you killed Santa Claus and had to replace him?" The outlandish concept eventually came together in a script called Such a Clatter. While the story is largely familiar when compared to the one audiences know today, the original script was filled with darker, more mature humor. Originally, the film's pivotal moment in which Scott Calvin confuses Old St. Nick for a burglar and confronts the man in red, startling him and sending him to his demise, played out more like a scene from the Christmas action film Violent Night. In the initial draft, Scott wields a shotgun, and deliberately blasts Santa off the roof. The script was filled with many other mature jokes and gags as it was shopped around Hollywood before landing at a then newer company called Outlaw Pictures.

The studio saw potential in the script, but quickly demanded a number of changes. "They gave us a list of notes. We thought notes were like a checklist, so we went through the screenplay, and we put every note they gave us in there," Rudnick recalled. "That script was horrible," Benvenuti said in agreement.

After the duo spent weeks reworking their debut screenplay, Outlaw decided to partner with the Walt Disney Company to produce the film. Disney would release the film under Hollywood Pictures, a division of the company that handled their more mature titles, not unlike the strategy used for another of the company's holiday classics, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Despite the safety of the film not being under their main banner, Disney was still unhappy with the darker elements that remained and demanded further rewrites. Benvenuti and Rudnick went back to the drawing board. However, the key to finalizing the script came in the form of their star, one who was unexpected and, in the case of the studio, one of whom many were uncertain.

Tim Allen Wasn’t the First Choice To Play the Lead in ‘The Santa Clause'

It's hard for fans to imagine now, but the creative powers behind The Santa Clause were not always keen on Tim Allen. Despite leading one of television's most successful shows at the time with Home Improvement, Allen had never starred in a major motion picture before. Disney also had a "no felonies" policy in place at the time, meaning that Allen, who had been previously arrested for drug possession, would typically not be considered. As the script was reworked, producers began their search for their star.

Many popular comedians were offered the role. Chevy Chase was one of the first considered, being no stranger to holiday-based comedy thanks to his role in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, a film so iconic it was honored just last year by Funko Pop. Chase turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts. A-list stars such as Tom Selleck and Tom Hanks were also considered, but ultimately passed. As the long search continued, and as more stars turned the role down, Allen became aware of the script and was touched by its story. Allen had been vying to make the transition from television to the big screen, and pursued the role. Initially, producers and studio members did not have faith that Allen could pull off such a leap. Television stars at the time were not often bankable in leading roles on film, but with the growing success of Home Improvement, Disney decided to not only consider Allen, but overlooked policy to make it happen.

It turned out that Allen was not only perfect for the role of Scott Calvin, he also came with advice that would help the writing team finally perfect the script. Allen invited Benvenuti and Rudnick to join him on tour for a whole year, believing it would help them write a Scott that was more tailored for his brand of humor. While they were on the road, Disney added writer Janet Brownell to the team in an aim to add more emotion to the story. Finally, The Santa Clause had its shooting script, four grueling years after work had begun on the project. However, the film was not out of the blizzard yet. Production had many more challenges ahead as the cameras rolled, none quite as great as those that awaited the big man himself.

Tim Allen's On-Set 'Santa Clause' Experience Was Anything but Jolly

Directed by Allen's Home Improvement collaborator John Pasquin, The Santa Clause began principal photography in the late spring of 1994. Filming would last through the summer, with exterior scenes shot in Toronto. Achieving a December atmosphere was challenging for production design and required constant attention and adjustment. Scenes took hours to set up and hours to shoot, leaving the cast waiting in their wintery costumes during the balmy days. No one felt the effects more than Tim Allen.

Santa is nothing without his jolly belly, and the more Scott Calvin transformed into Santa, the more make-up was required. Allen endured up to four hours of hair and make-up application early every morning (and an additional two hours to remove it all at the end of a shooting day). The prosthetics, which covered Allen's entire body and face, weighed 75 pounds. Layered with Santa's iconic white beard and hair, the red suit and hat, Allen's Santa costume was anything but breathable. In a cruel twist of fate, Toronto was experiencing a heat wave that summer, and the buildings in which the film was shot were not air-conditioned. Allen began breaking out in blisters so severe, that he was advised by a dermatologist against donning the Santa suit, informing the actor that he would risk permanent damage should he continue. Allen, however, stayed with the project. It was not a decision that came without cost, as he, the cast, and the crew were about to find out.

The hot, strenuous conditions began to weigh on Allen not only physically, but mentally, as well. While troubled productions are nothing new in Hollywood, it's rare that they culminate in physical altercations, but The Santa Clause nearly did. As the demands of Allen's role grew, his mental health weakened. The actor became depressed due to the physical demands of the role, which led to on-set tensions. While filming the scene in which Scott has a physical exam, Allen had to run on a treadmill while wearing a 50 pound false gut that was attached to him by being glued to his shoulders. The costume piece began ripping the actor's already damaged skin. Allen reached a breaking point, and got into an argument with director Pasquin. The confrontation between the two nearly became violent. Though the altercation was avoided, the troubles continued. Allen would often become so escalated throughout the remainder of the production, that he would walk off the set, shouting and swearing.

The film finally wrapped production, though. It received such acclaim during previews that Disney removed it from Hollywood Picture's catalog and released it under its main banner, Walt Disney Pictures. Despite the troubled production, the film was a smash hit, bringing in eight times its budget at the box office. A few years, and many successful Christmases on home video later, Disney was interested in a sequel. However, Allen only agreed to return under improved conditions, one of which meant the creative team had to find a way to allow the actor to do a majority of the film without his Santa costume. The result was The Santa Clause 2, in which Scott must find a Mrs. Clause (a role filled by fan-favorite Elizabeth Mitchell), or lose his status as the man in red. The film was another huge hit for Disney, and became another Christmas tradition that led to The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (a film that also allowed its star time out of the Santa suit), and the recent Disney+ spin-off, The Santa Clauses, currently in its second season.

The Santa Clause was anything but a jolly experience. From years of rewrites, to casting troubles, to physical and emotional trials placed upon its star, no one could have predicted the Christmas classic it became. Be it magic, a holiday miracle, or just the right people involved, The Santa Clause does not show signs of fading into memory anytime soon. Just as Christmas always returns, so does the beloved classic.

The Santa Clause is available to stream on Disney+.

