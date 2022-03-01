Disney+ is assembling its team of creatives for the upcoming limited series revival of The Santa Clause. Deadline reports that Disney has tapped Jason Winer as the director for the holiday-inspired show. Winer will also act as executive producer through his company Small Dog Productions.

Winer started in Hollywood as a commercial actor for brands such as Budweiser, Nike, and Dr. Pepper. Following a short stint as a stand-up comedian, he moved behind the camera and began a successful directing career, finding work on shows like New Girl, Perfect Harmony, and Single Parents. Winer also directed the pilot episode of Modern Family, and would go on to direct a subsequent twenty-two episodes across the show’s eleven seasons, which earned him a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Achievement in Directing a Comedy Series in 2010, as well as two Emmy nominations. Winer has one feature film credit, having directed 2011’s Arthur starring Russell Brand and Jennifer Garner, and currently serves as director and executive producer for Fox drama The Big Leap, currently awaiting a season renewal.

The Santa Clause sees the return of Tim Allen as Scott Calvin on the brink of his sixty-fifth birthday. Losing his magic touch and falling behind on Santa duties, Scott realizes that his time as Old Saint Nick can’t last forever. Knowing that his two children could benefit from a life outside the North Pole, Scott gets to work finding a suitable replacement, all while trying to appease the elves, his children, and his family. So far, only Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who played Mrs. Claus, have been confirmed to return.

The Santa Clause comes from Jack Burditt, who previously worked with Allen as the creator of comedy sitcom Last Man Standing. Burditt will also act as an executive producer alongside Winer, Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Josh Radler, and Rick Messina. With an extensive filmography in both comedy and drama, Winer looks ready to bring the holiday magic back to fans of the classic franchise, while doing justice the end of Allen's time as a beloved incarnation of the holiday icon. The Santa Clause limited series will air exclusively on Disney+ and is set to begin production in late March.

