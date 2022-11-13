David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series.

In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who educated a reluctant Scott about his new role as Santa Claus. In the 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2, Bernard informed Scott that he needed to find a wife to become Mrs. Clause, or that he would lose his magic forever. He also tried to keep everything running smoothly at the North Pole while Scott was gone and replaced by the toy version of Santa (who later turned out to be evil). In July, it was reported that Krumholtz would return as Bernard for the limited series. "He is in an episode," said series creator Jack Burditt. "He plays a pivotal part in teaching Scott some things that maybe he didn't know, either about the mantle of Santa Claus or himself. We're playing with this idea that Scott doesn't... know a lot about his role as Santa Claus. He just knows how he became Santa Claus, and there is a lot of information withheld from him. Bernard unlocks a lot of that information when he comes back."

Although Bernard played a significant role in the first two films, he did not appear in 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Instead, Curtis (Spencer Breslin) took on the role of head elf in the film. "You will know what happened to Bernard [between The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clauses]," said executive producer and director Jason Winer, who also teased that the series will explain why Bernard has aged in the series, unlike the other elves.

Image via Disney+

In The Santa Clauses, Scott Calvin is about to turn 65, and has realized that the time has now come for him to retire from being Santa Claus. He also hopes to show his two youngest kids a normal life outside the North Pole. The series will follow Scott as he looks for a suitable replacement to take over the mantle of Santa. The series will also star Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin. Scott's oldest son Charlie (Eric Lloyd) will also appear in the series. Allen's real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick will play Sandra Calvin-Claus while Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus.

The first two episodes of The Santa Clauses will premiere on Wednesday, November 16 on Disney+. The original film trilogy is currently available to stream on the service. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the series below: