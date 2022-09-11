After over fifteen years, the story of Scott Calvin and his journey as Santa Clause is continuing and, presumably, coming to an end with The Santa Clauses, an all-new Disney+ series set years after the events of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. With a release only months away, just in time for the holiday season, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, and the rest of the cast made an appearance at the Disney Branded Television showcase at this year's D23 Expo, where they also debuted a brand-new trailer introducing the concept of Santa's retirement and featuring the return of David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf.

Almost immediately after the showcase, director Jason Winer and writer Jack Burditt as well as the already mentioned cast showed fans an even deeper look into the show, including more character details and a total of four never-before-seen clips, which we'll happily (if not jollily) summarize below:

The first clip shown gets all the nostalgia out first, with a dialogue sequence between returning characters Allen's Santa (Scott Calvin) and Mitchell's Mrs. Clause (Carol Calvin). Scott seems to be under an unusual amount of stress, leading Carol to recommend retirement. Scott quickly tries to brush that idea away, but Carol starts raising some questions that a lot of fans of the franchise have been asking for quite some time. What happened to the Santa that Scott yelled at from the roof? When that Santa fell, what happened to his own Mrs. Clause after he supposedly died? Finally, and perhaps most importantly, why is it that Mrs. Clause doesn't have a first name?

The second clip introduces the new character of Betty, played by Matilda Lawler. Betty is Santa's chief of staff at the North Pole and the scene consists of her, Santa, and some other elves going over the naughty and nice list, perhaps for the second time around. Scott is labeling many of the kids as naughty, but the elf to his left is passive-aggressively suggesting that he's made the wrong call on the naughty kids. She even says that the term "naughty" is outdated and that even those kids get presents this year. Clearly, the times are changing and Scott just can't keep up, as he quits the meeting and ends the clip by silencing the arguing elves with some sort of frost breath ability, which seems more like a Jack Frost power.

The third clip introduces Kal Penn's Simon Chokski and Rupali Redd's Grace Chokski. A father daughter duo, Simon has become a greedy and overprotective snob after the passing of his wife and Grace's mother, while Grace still has a starry-eyed belief in Santa Claus and is far more optimistic than her dad. When Simon hears a thud on the roof, he locks himself and Grace into a sort of panic room. When the coast looks clear, Simon and Grace go into the living room to see it's completely decorated after Simon neglected to do it himself. The clip then cuts to Santa riding on his sleigh with another new character, his number one helper elf, Noel, played by Devin Bright. The two are playing around in the sleigh with a donut gun before continuing their route.

The fourth and final clip, introduces Scott and Carol's children: Cal played by Austin Kane, and Sandra played by Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Tim Allen's real-life daughter). The siblings are in some sort of restricted section where they're looking at a snow globe, which as we know from the previous films, are magical in nature and contains memories of Christmas cheer. Scott finds the two in the section their not supposed to be in and initially reprimands them, before seeing that they have an interest in his job but also want to learn more about the world outside the North Pole.

The Santa Clauses premieres with its first two episodes on Disney+ on November 16th, 2022, and you can watch the reveal trailer below:

