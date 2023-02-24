It looks like Eric Stonestreet will be putting on his best evil laugh. According to Deadline, the Modern Family star is set to join the cast for Season 2 of the Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses, led by Tim Allen.

Stonestreet will play the role of Magnus Antas, aka the Mad Santa, who reigned over the North Pole in the 14th century. Antas will try and reclaim the Santa Claus mantle from Scott Calvin (Allen). The second season, which is currently in production will focus on Scott reassuming his duties as Santa after being unable to find a worthy successor in the previous season. After saving Christmas once again, Scott turns his focus to training his son Calvin to eventually take over as Santa Claus.

Elizabeth Mitchell is set to return Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus in season two. She is joined by Allen's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa's elf best friend Noel. Matilda Lawler also returns as Santa's chief of staff, Betty, in a guest role.

Image via Disney+

Additional guest stars include young newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a grumpy gnome who doesn't understand "empathy" and "feelings" and sidekick to the Mad Santa. Other returning guests include Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Tim Allen will executive produce as well as reprising the lead role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Jack Burditt, who also produced Modern Family, will continue to serve as executive producer and showrunner. Richard Baker and Rick Messina, producers of the first two Santa Clause movies, along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler are also executive producers for The Santa Clauses.

Although initially conceived as a limited series, The Santa Clauses was renewed for a second season in December. "This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday tradition," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement at the time. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television, and of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

A premiere date for season two of The Santa Clauses has not yet been announced. You can watch a trailer for Season 1 below: