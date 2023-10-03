The Big Picture Tracy Morgan joins the cast of The Santa Clauses Season 2 as the Easter Bunny, wearing a purple jacket and vest at the North Pole.

Santa/Scott has interacted with the Easter Bunny before, as Jay Thomas played the character in previous Santa Clause movies.

In the second season, Scott trains his son Cal to take over as Santa, while the Mad Santa and his gnome assistant also try to claim the mantle.

Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) won't be the only holiday figure to appear in The Santa Clauses Season 2. The series' has now shared a new image of Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny from the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series. The Santa Clauses Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 8. In the photo, Morgan's version of the Easter Bunny is at the North Pole. The character is wearing a purple jacket and vest, as well as striped pants.

Although Morgan is joining the series, Santa/Scott has interacted with the Easter Bunny before. In 2002's The Santa Clause 2, the Easter Bunny was played by Jay Thomas. Both Santa and the Easter Bunny were part of the Council of Legendary Figures, which also included Mother Nature, Father Time, Cupid, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman. Thomas also played the character in the 2006 sequel The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

The first season of The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney+ in 2022. In the season, Scott Calvin decided that it was time to retire from his role as Santa, and chose Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) as his successor. However, Scott realized he had to return to the North Pole and take back the mantle, after seeing how Simon was destroying Christmas. In the second season, Scott has begun to train his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over as Santa.

The Other New Cast Members of 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2

Image via Disney+

Morgan's version of the Easter Bunny won't be the only new addition to the series. Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa. Magnus ruled over the North Pole in the 14th century. In the present, Magnus will try to take back the mantle of Santa from Scott Calvin. Magnus will be joined by his assistant, a gnome named Olga (Marta Kessler). Gabriel Iglesias has also joined the series as Kris "Kringle" Moreno.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 8. In the meantime, check out the new image below: