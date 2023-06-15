In the era of franchise revivals and reboots, one of the more surprising returns has been Disney’s The Santa Clause which came back last year in the form of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. The Tim Allen starring series saw the actor suit up as the popular Christmas mascot for the first time in 16 years. The series was quickly renewed for a second season and now Disney has given fans a first look at the next Calvin family adventure.

The new image, posted to Disney’s various social media pages, was released in celebration of “Halfway to the Holidays”. The Calvin family featuring Scott (Allen), Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), Cal (Austin Kane), and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) are posing for a family photo in the winter covered forest at the North Pole. They're all sporting festive colors and Scott’s even curiously back in his human form. While this image reveals nothing about the plot of the new season, it just warms the heart knowing that the jolly series is returning this Christmas season.

Tim Allen’s Return to Santa Claus

While the film series didn’t end on the highest note with Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, the first two films of Allen’s trilogy are cult classic holiday adventures for kids that grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. To many people in the early 30s and late 20s, Allen was their Santa Claus. That’s why it was so exciting when Disney announced that the actor was coming back to revive the role. While the first season had its flaws, it did a good job mostly recapturing the magic of the unique world The Santa Clause created. It was interesting seeing Scott deal with the ever evolving technological age while also struggling to raise teenagers. This stress led him to retire and seek out a Santa replacement. However, the rushed nature of his retirement made him accidentally pick the wrong person which threw the North Pole into chaos. This whole situation made Scott unretire and helped him relieve his son Cal was the best person to take over the role of Santa. While the plot for Season 2’s still locked away in a snow globe, it will see Cal start his training to be the next Santa Claus.

When Does The Santa Clauses Season 2 Release?

There’s no exact release date for The Santa Clauses Season 2 yet, but it will debut by the end of 2023. Given its festive backdrop, late November or early December is a safe bet. Until then, you can view the first look at Season 2 down below. The Santa Clauses Season 1 can currently be streamed on Disney+.