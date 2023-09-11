The Big Picture Eric Stonestreet will join the cast of The Santa Clauses Season 2 as Magnus Antas, also known as "The Mad Santa," who wants to take the mantle of Santa Claus from Scott Calvin.

Magnus is shown wearing a dirtier and darker-colored Santa Claus suit with an "M" on his belt, distinguishing him from Scott.

The second season will also feature returning cast members Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Scott's children, and Gabriel Iglesias as Kris "Kringle" Moreno.

The North Pole will have another Santa Claus besides Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) this Christmas season. People Magazine has released new photos of Eric Stonestreet's character from the upcoming second season of The Santa Clauses. Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas, also known as "The Mad Santa," in Season 2 which is set to be released on Disney+ this holiday season.

One of the photos features Magnus with his assistant Olga (Marta Kessler), in it, Magnus is shown wearing a traditional Santa Claus suit. However, his suit is noticeably dirtier and has darker colors compared to Scott's suit and his belt has an "M" on it. Magnus' assistant Olga is described as a gnome who doesn't understand empathy or feelings. One of the other photos shows Magnus at the North Pole, which looks similar to the way it appeared in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

In the series, Magnus ruled over the North Pole in the 14th Century, and now, he is trying to take the mantle of Santa Claus back from Scott Calvin. During his time as Santa, Scott has had many enemies try to take the mantle from him. A toy copy of Santa tried to take over the North Pole in The Santa Clause 2 and in The Santa Clause 3, Scott was tricked into giving the job to Jack Frost (Martin Short). Recently, Scott considered retiring from the role of Santa in the first season of The Santa Clauses and chose Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) as his successor. However, after seeing how Simon was destroying Christmas, Scott returned to the North Pole and took back the mantle.

Image via Disney+

The Other Cast Members of 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2

Joining Allen in the second season will be Elizabeth Mitchell, who is reprising her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin from the second and third films and the first season. Their children Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) will also return for the new season. After what happened with choosing Simon, Scott will now be training Cal to one day take up the mantle of Santa. Devin Bright will also reprise his role as Noel, one of Santa's elves at the North Pole. One of the other new additions for this season will be Gabriel Iglesias as Kris "Kringle" Moreno.

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season. In the meantime check out the new images below.