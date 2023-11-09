Debuting in 1994 at a time when Christmas movies were at the height of their power with the likes of Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause was a magical tale about an unsuspecting father taking the reins of the famous sleigh after accidentally killing Father Christmas. Cheeky, hilarious, and full to the brim with Christmas cheer, the movie was met with rave reviews that left the door open for a franchise. Now widely considered one of the most iconic portrayals of Santa, almost 30 years later, the franchise is as strong as ever, with an original movie trilogy turning, just last year, into an original series. The Santa Clauses debuted in November 2022 and was met with great fanfare, leading to the swift decision to renew it for a second season. With that in mind, and with that second season now upon us, here is everything we know about The Santa Clauses Season 2.

The Santa Clauses Release Date November 16, 2022 Cast Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Matilda Lawler Main Genre Family Genres Comedy, Family, Drama Rating TV-PG Seasons 2 Creator Jack Burditt

Where Can You Watch 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2?

Just like its first season, The Santa Clauses Season 2 is exclusive to Disney+, with no current plans to expand the series onto any other platforms. For those without a subscription who need one in time for Season 2, an ad-supported subscription costs $8 per month, with an ad-free option available for $14 per month.

Watch on Disney+

When Did 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

Close

The official premiere date for the sophomore season of this festive series was November 8, 2023. On this date, the first two episodes were made available, with subsequent episodes set to be released weekly on Wednesdays. The season has already been getting a fairly good critical response, with Collider's Arezou Amin giving the movie a B-.

How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 (And When Do They Come Out)?

Just like Season 1, Season 2 of The Santa Clauses will have a total of six episodes, with episodes 3,4,5, and 6 set to be released in the coming weeks. Here's the full schedule:

Episodes Release Date Episode 1: "The Kribble Krabble Clause" November 8, 2023 Episode 2: "Floofy" November 8, 2023 Episode 3 November 15, 2023 Episode 4 November 22, 2023 Episode 5 November 29, 2023 Episode 6 December 6, 2023

Watch the Trailer for 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2

On October 17, the official trailer for Season 2 was released to the delight of many, showcasing all sorts of mischief and mayhem that fans have come to expect from this franchise. You can watch the full trailer above. From the second the iconic sleigh comes crashing into the shot, the tone is set by this trailer for what is to come in The Santa Clauses Season 2. The 'happily-ever-after' tone set by Season 1's finale initially looks to continue, as Tim Allen's (Toy Story) Santa attempts to turn the North Pole into a family business and introduce his son as the rightful heir to the yuletide throne. However, a sinister turn is taken when the evil Magnus Antas (Eric Stonestreet), a 14th-century version of the Christmas icon known as Mad Santa, is introduced, leading to what looks like a battle for power and control of the North Pole. From the trailer alone, The Santa Clauses Season 2 promises to pul no punches in its attempt to out-perform the successes of Season 1.

Who's In the Cast of 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2?

Image via Disney+

Thankfully, almost the entire main cast of Season 1 has returned, which includes Tim Allen in the now-legendary lead role. Alongside him in the role of Mrs Clause is the Primetime Emmy-nominated Elizabeth Mitchell, perhaps most notable for her portrayal of Juliet on the hit show Lost. Their children Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) and Cal (Austin Kane) are also back, with the latter looking to get an even bigger role in Season 2. Other returning characters include the likes of Devin Bright (Burden) as Noel and Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven) as Betty. Beyond reprisals, The Santa Clauses Season 2 sees new faces in the spotlight, with Gabriel Iglesias, the talented voice actor and stand-up comedian who has also made a name for himself in the Magic Mike franchise, playing the role of Kris "Kringle" Moreno. 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan (The Boxtrolls) is another addition, appearing as the Easter Bunny. And of course, the evil Magnus Antas is played by the brilliant Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family fame, appearing alongside his assistant, a gnome named Olga (Marta Kessler).

Who Are the Writers of 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2?

A whole host of talented writers have penned the second season, with the likes of Jack Burditt, Camille Patrao, Eugene Garcia-Cross, Katy Colloton, Emalee Burditt, Hayley Frazier, and Vali Chandrasekaran all involved. Jack Burditt once again serves as executive producer, with Daniel Portnoy as co-producer.

What Is the Plot of 'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 About?

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

After a successful Season 1, many were talking about just where Season 2 might go with its story. The plot of Season 1 was wrapped up with a neat Christmas bow by the time the credits rolled on the finale, however, plot details surrounding Season 2 suggest all is not well in the North Pole. This season, Tim Allen's Santa is attempting to bring his own family unit into the Christmas system, with his son Cal hand-picked to next don the famous red hat. This alone brings its own troubles, with the trailer suggesting he may need a lot of work before he is ready for such an important job. As well as this, the aforementioned Magnus Antas, an evil 14th-century version of Santa, is reborn with a hunger to reclaim his title. A battle of wits and wills is afoot, as the fight for Christmas superiority threatens to dethrone Scott and his family.

Where to Watch the Original 'Santa Clause' Trilogy

If the two televised seasons aren't enough and you fancy some more Santa Clause content, here are three helpful links to where you can stream the trilogy of movies The Santa Clauses (they're all on Disney+).