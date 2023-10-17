The Big Picture Tim Allen returns as Santa Claus in the second season of The Santa Clauses, facing challenges as he tries to maintain a peaceful family life while training his son as the next Santa.

Exciting new additions to the cast include Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny and Eric Stonestreet as the Mad Santa, who wants to take back the mantle of Santa from Scott.

The show premieres on November 8, continuing the heartwarming story of Santa and his family on Disney+.

It's time for another bout of contractually-enforced festive fun as Tim Allen returns in the second season of The Santa Clauses, which sees the actor reprise his role as Scott Calvin, better known to all as Santa Claus. The show is a spin-off from The Santa Clause film franchise which became a family mainstay upon its release by Disney in 1994, spawning two successful sequels and this current series, which airs on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses kicked off its debut season on Disney+ in 2022. The story rejoined Scott as he faced a pivotal moment in his life when he decided it was time to step down from being Santa. He handpicked Simon Choksi, portrayed by Kal Penn, as the new Santa. However, as the season unfolded, Scott recognised that Christmas was suffering under Simon's micro-management, which compelled him to return to the North Pole and reclaim his role as Santa.

As the story continues into the second season, Scott has started training his son, Cal (Austin Kane), in the ways of being Santa, signifying his desire to keep Christmas within the family business and keeping a watchful eye over the next generation, while trying to maintain his peaceful family life alongside Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, and his daughter, Sandra, played by Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

Some Exciting New Additions

The series is also adding Tracy Morgan to the core cast, playing the Easter Bunny. Both Santa and the Easter Bunny were part of the Council of Legendary Figures, which also included Mother Nature, Father Time, Cupid, the Tooth Fairy, and the Sandman. Morgan is joined in the cast by Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet who takes on the role of Magnus Antas, also known as the Mad Santa, who ruled over the North Pole in chaotic fashion during the 14th century. Magnus wants to take back the mantle of Santa from Scott and will do whatever he can. Magnus will be joined by his assistant, a gnome named Olga (Marta Kessler). Gabriel Iglesias has also joined the series as Kris "Kringle" Moreno.

You can check out the trailer for The Santa Clauses Season 2 down below. The show premieres on November 8.