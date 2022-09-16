The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).

Just when we thought the story of Scott Calvin was concluded, he's back in his own limited series, with Tim Allen once again donning the white beard and bright red coat. The sequel series was announced by Disney back in January of this year, and even though it hasn't even been a full year yet, The Santa Clauses is set to be here just in time for the holiday season. Thanks to the show's large presence at this year's D23 Expo, we've also gotten a lot more details and even a first look at what the new show will have to offer.

So to get fully prepared for this nostalgic return to the North Pole, here is everything we know so far about The Santa Clauses.

Is There a Trailer For The Santa Clauses?

The reveal teaser for The Santa Clauses expectedly features the return of Tim Allen as Santa, but it looks like he doesn't have any intention of sticking to the job he's been performing for several decades. That's because the teaser drops the bombshell that Scott Calvin has made the decision to retire as Santa, which leads to his faithful elves at the toy factory going into a complete panic. We also get a look at Santa beginning to interview people who might be interested in becoming the next Santa, which so far includes none other than NFL star, Peyton Manning. The trailer concludes with a quick little sizzle which also showcases the long-awaited return of David Krumholtz's Bernard.

The D23 panel for The Santa Clauses also showed four exclusive clips to the audience. We recently covered the clips in-depth, but to recap, the clips include a conversation between Scott and his wife Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), Santa going over the naughty and nice list, an introduction to the character of Simon Choksi (Kal Penn) and his daughter Grace (Rupali Redd), and Scott having a heart-to-heart with his kids Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick).

When and Where Is The Santa Clauses Releasing?

The Santa Clauses will be returning to spread holiday cheer exclusively on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere confirmed for November 16, 2022.

Who Is Making The Santa Clauses?

Tim Allen won't just be staring in the show, he'll also be executive producing. Directing the project will be Jason Winer and writing will be by Jack Burditt, both of whom worked on the Emmy-winning Modern Family (2009-2020). The rest of the crew is rounded out by casting director Bonnie Zane (The Larry Sanders Show), production designer Melanie Jones (Whiplash), art director Hunter Brown (Twin Peaks), and set decorator Maile Cassara (Black is King).

Who Is Starring in The Santa Clauses?

As we've already mentioned several times, Tim Allen will be returning to his iconic role as Scott Calvin, the average Joe who got the opportunity to become the holly jolly Santa Claus. Allen isn't the only one returning from the franchise either. He'll be joined by his onscreen wife and Mrs. Claus Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), his original Elf Number 1 David Krumholtz (The Deuce), and his own son Charlie, Eric Lloyd (The Wonder Years). The cast and crew also teased that some other familiar faces from the original trilogy will appear, so fingers crossed we'll see Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Judge Reinhold (Beverly Hills Cop) will return to the franchise.

Newcomers to the series include Kal Penn (Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle), Matilda Lawler (Flora & Ulysses), Devin Bright (Monsters at Work), Rupali Redd (Bite Size Halloween), Laura San Giacomo (Barry), Austin Kane (Godless), and Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Tim Allen's own daughter who will be making her acting debut with The Santa Clauses.

Will The Santa Clauses Get a Second Season?

No follow-up season to the show has been announced, and given that it's currently being billed as a limited series and will focus on Santa's retirement, a second season seems unlikely. Still, limited series on Disney+ have been known to tweak the status before like Loki (2021), so who knows? Maybe we will see Scott Calvin and the family again.

What Is the Plot of The Santa Clauses?

Ever since this unlikely franchise began with The Santa Clause (1994), Scott Calvin has been delivering presents to all the children of the world. That means Scott has been Santa for nearly thirty years, so naturally, he's getting a little tired. Approaching the ripe age of 65 years young, Santa has ultimately made the decision to retire and find himself a successor without falling off a rough as his own predecessor did. Most of what we've seen from the trailer and clips showcase the North Pole, but the official synopsis below teases that Scott will be traveling south to find a suitable replacement:

"Scott Calvin is about to turn 65 and, realizing he can't be Santa forever, sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole."

While promoting the show at D23, Tim Allen himself teased that the beauty of The Santa Clauses being a show is that it gives the creators an opportunity to explore and even expand the mythos of the franchise. As fans of the films have gotten older, the more questions they've had about the children's series. Did the Santa that Scott yelled at in the first film die or just disappear? What happened to the old Santa's Mrs. Claus? How come the elves weren't angry or confused when a totally different person showed up at the North Pole with Santa's coat? If Allen's tease was any indication, it sounds like we may finally be getting some answers that we've been asking every Christmas season.