Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.

Coming to Netflix this week, this tale of duality and self-discovery is one that fantasy fans and fans of the novel alike can’t wait to be immersed in. Whether you're a lover of the books and want to know who will portray your favorite character on screen, or you’re a fantasy fanatic looking to learn more about the characters of the newest magical realm to reach Netflix, you’ll find what you’re looking for on your epic journey through this article that details just who is an Ever and who is a Never in The School for Good and Evil.

Related:'The School for Good and Evil' Trailer Puts a Best Friend Rivalry Center Stage

Cate Blanchett as the Narrator

With a fairytale touch, the story of The School for Good and Evil will be presented with a narrating voice. This role will be taken on by actress Cate Blanchett. Blanchett has lent her voice to many films and television series in the past. Most recently she has taken on a voice acting role in the upcoming stop animation film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, in which the actress voices Sprezzatura the monkey. Blanchett also has experience as a narrator. You may recognize her as the voice telling the story of the dark fantasy Netflix series Sweet Tooth, which recently wrapped filming on its second season.

Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie

Image via Netflix

The pink-wearing, kind-hearted Sophie wants nothing more than to be kidnapped and live the life of a princess, but when the kidnapping actually takes place, things don’t go exactly to plan. Sophie simply can’t understand why she would be placed in the school of evil as a Never. Certain that there must have been a mistake, she will let nothing get in the way of reversing her fate, but that may mean changing who she is and turning on her closest friend. Sophie’s journey of self-discovery leads her on a path to find the darkness within.

Sophie will be portrayed by Sophia Anne Caruso, whose personal style influenced her costume designs in the film. Caruso revealed in an interview that she was able to have her costumes reflect not only her character but herself as an individual by working with the film's design team prior to fitting. Audiences may recognize Caruso from her appearance in the documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which premiered back in 2017. More recently, the Smash actress has taken on the role of Emma in the television series Evil, a dramatic horror show found on Paramount+ with breathtaking visuals and creepy, demonic themes.

Sofia Wylie as Agatha

Image via Netflix

School of Good or School of Evil, it doesn’t really matter to odd, gloomy, grumpy Agatha who was kidnapped alongside Sophie and simply wishes that she and her friend could just go home. Living a lonely life with her cat as her closest companion, Agatha feels very out of place when swept away to the bustling School of Good as an Ever. Agatha goes on a powerful journey of self-discovery and self-love while within the fantasy realm.

Actress Sofia Wylie describes her character as an outcast, who despite her grim beginning, is a caring and loving person. During Netflix Geeked Week, Wylie said that portraying Agatha and embodying the magic of her character was a dream come true. The real-life friendship between Wylie and Caruso shows through in their portrayal of the friends on screen. Wylie is recognizable from her many appearances in Nickelodeon and Disney Channel live series and films. Wylie began her acting career with Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn in 2017 alongside The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher. The Shook actress has also appeared in the MCU as Ironheart/ Riri Williams in 2019’s Marvel Rising: Initiation. These days Wylie can be seen appearing in her recurring role of Gina in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is scheduled to continue through 2023.

Related:'The School For Good and Evil' Images Offer Enchanting Look at Fantasy Drama

Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso

Image via Netflix

Lady Lesso is the dark and mysterious headmistress of the Nevers, who are the students of the School of Evil. As a teacher of all things cold and horrible and mentor of Sophie, Lady Lesso relishes in wickedness while maintaining a friendship with her School of Good counterpart, Clarissa Dovey. An intricate and intimidating woman, Lady Lesso is secretly courageous and kind. This secret softy character is very different from actress Charlize Theron’s previous fantasy film roles.

In the past, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress has taken on the fantasy role of Ravenna in Snow White and the Huntsman, as well as The Huntsman: Winter’s War, along with roles in more futuristic and dark films such as Prometheus. In her role as Lady Lesso, Theron doesn’t have to be as serious and can find a bit of fun and comedy as the guarded witch.

Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey

Image via Netflix

Professor Dovey is the lovely lead teacher of the Evers, the students of the School of Good. This gentle and sweet educator plays an important role in Agatha’s journey, shepherding her toward the realization that she is more than what others paint her as.

Kerry Washington, who portrays Professor Dovey, is known for her role as Olivia Pope in the drama series Scandal. Director Paul Feig reportedly knew when reading the script that he specifically wanted Washington for the role of the kind-hearted character, and lucky for the crew and audience alike, their scheduling worked out. This will be Washington’s first role in a magical fantasy film, having previously appeared in superhero projects such as the 2000s Fantastic Four movies and the Black Panther motion comic/animated series.

Jamie Flatters as Tedros

Image via Netflix

Son of King Arthur, Tedros is the most handsome boy in the School for Good. Tedros may be the key to changing the girls' fates, but as fans of the book know, boys ruin everything. Will the girls choose love over friendship?

Up-and-coming actor Jamie Flatters takes on the role of the mysterious Tedros. Flatters is known for his recurring role as Owen in Close to Me, and as Luke Earlham in the series Liar. In 2020, he appeared in the historical drama film The Forgotten Battle as William Sinclair, a young man fighting for freedom in the Second World War. Coming up next for the actor, Flatters is set to appear as Neteyam in the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar 3, and is currently filming Avatar 4, as well as a drama focusing on teenage grief titled Black Dog.

Related:First 'The School for Good and Evil' Poster Showcases a Wickedly Divine Cast

Earl Cave as Hort

Image via Netflix

Slacker bad boy Hort, who has a bit of a crush on Sophie, might not be Never material, despite being the half-wolf son of Captain Hook. Cunning and intelligent, but also brave and helpful, Hort is different from other Nevers. Hort will be portrayed by Earl Cave, who is recognizable as the character Frodo in the intense Netflix teen drama series The End of the F***king World. Since the series’ first season concluded in 2017, Cave has taken on the recurring role of James in the action series Alex Rider and Young Tiberius in the historical drama Domina.

Freya Parks as Hester

Image via Netflix

Hester is the daughter of The Candy Witch and a student at the School of Evil. Hester is a born leader and an ideal villain, though, while she may not show it, she can be caring and kind. Chainani stated it was hard to find the perfect actress for the role of Hester, due to her very specific brand of evil. The role of the equal parts cruel and kind Hester will be taken on by Jane Eyre actress Freya Parks, who is recognizable from her role as the barmaid in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables. Most recently, she portrayed the recurring character Amy Jessop in the comedy series Here We Go.

Kit Young as Rafal

Image via Netflix

Rafal is said to be dark and dangerous, threatening to destroy the school and then the world. Perhaps Sophie, with whom he shares mysterious ties, will be able to stop him. Or not.

Kit Young is known for his recurring role as Jesper Fahey in the Netflix action series Shadow and Bone. Later this year Young will appear in The Beautiful Game, a film with a focus on homelessness.

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone

Image via Netflix

Michelle Yeoh has been in some great (and we do mean great) movies in recent times, making her the perfect addition to this already star-studded cast. Yeoh plays Professor Anemone, a teacher at the School for Good who teaches a class called "Beautification". You can find her encouraging the girls to put on a smile, accessorize and basically be the fairytale princess they're being trained to be. A Malaysian actor, Michelle Yeoh has had a long and celebrated career on the silver screen. Most recently, you may have seen her in the multiverse-shattering A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. The actor is also set to appear in a number of highly anticipated projects, including Avatar: The Way of Water and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Laurence Fishburne as the School Master

Image via Netflix

In the book, the School Master is named Rafal, though in this film adaptation it appears that the role of School Master and Rafal has been split into two characters. Audiences will have to wait and see how this change plays out on screen.

Known around the world for his Matrix character Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne has been staying quite busy in recent years. Set to appear as the School Master in The School of Good and Evil, the Black-ish actor will also be appearing in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, and has several other projects currently in various stages of production, including a sci-fi film titled Slingshot which takes place in the orbit of Saturn's moon Titan.

Apart from these talented actors, Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Joelle (Dune) will make appearances in The School for Good and Evil alongside many others, though which characters they will portray is still a bit of a mystery. Don't miss the movie when it hits Netflix, arriving on October 19, 2022.