The Score by first-time writer/director Malachi Smyth has released a new trailer. The musical heist drama features actors Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie, and Johnny Flynn who also scored the movie.

The movie features Poulter as Troy and Flynn as Mike, two small-time criminals, who are expecting to alter their life situations by making ‘the score’ of a lifetime. While waiting at a roadside café for a hand-over, Troy falls in love with waitress Gloria played by Ackie, and begins to rethink his life choices, while the threat of real danger looms. The almost two-minute-long trailer showcases the dynamic between Troy and Gloria and also Flynn’s reaction to it all. All the while, the characters use music to express their feelings.

Poulter spoke to Collider about his musical experience while shooting the movie. “The lyrics were a really great guide for the emotional journey of the characters, so much so that sometimes we would refer back to the lyrics of the song within a scene. If we arrived at a crossroads and didn’t quite know where to go, we’d refer back to Johnny’s music.”

Flynn, a folk singer before making it big by appearing in British films like Beast and Operation Mincemeat, combines his talents in the movie. “What was cool about The Score was that they had done this with my songs. I wanted to rerecord the songs and have them completely reinterpret them. How the songs sound in the movie is so different from the original tracks on the record. It was fun to revisit the songs with my band, who were around for the original sessions,” he explained in an interview.

Writer and director of The Score, Smyth was influenced by the combination of French New Wave cinema and the indies, ‘It was the combination they had of being very free to experiment, but also drawing on the traditional Hollywood gangster and western films of the 30s and 40s that inspired me," he explained in a previous interview.

The Score will hit theaters on September 9. Meanwhile, here’s the synopsis: