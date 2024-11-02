Dwayne Johnson has a new movie with Chris Evans set to hit theaters next month, but more than 20 years ago, at the beginning of his acting career, he starred in a controversial fantasy thriller that's set to begin streaming on a new platform soon. Netflix has officially announced that The Scorpion King, the 2002 desert adventure flick starring Johnson alongside Michael Clarke Duncan and Steven Brand, is now streaming on the platform. The film follows a desert warrior who rises up against an evil army that is destroying his homeland (where have we heard that before). The Scorpion King also grossed $180 million at the worldwide box office on a $60 million budget and currently sits at a 40% score from critics and a 37% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Stephen Sommers wrote the screenplay for The Scorpion King along with Jonathan Hales, William Osborne, and David Hayter, with Chuck Russell directing. Sommers is best known for his work writing the script for The Mummy, the 1999 supernatural adventure flick starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. He also wrote the script for The Mummy Returns, which brought back both of its leading stars, and shortly after, he penned the screenplay for Van Helsing, another supernatural fantasy thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale. Sommers recently wrote and directed G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the 2009 action flick starring Channing Tatum and Dennis Quaid, and he's also been tapped to direct When Worlds Collide, an upcoming sci-fi thriller based on the novel by Edwin Balmer and Philip Wylie. He also directed the live-action Jungle Book movie in 1994.

What Movies Does The Rock Have in the Works?

After his last major movie role came from starring in Black Adam in 2022, The Rock has two new movies in theaters later this month. Johnson will star alongside Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons in Red One, the Christmas action thriller which hits theaters on November 15, and one week later he'll reprise his role as Maui in Moana 2, which is slated to release on November 22. Johnson will also star as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, the UFC biopic due in theaters next year.

The Scorpion King stars Dwayne Johnson and Michael Clarke Duncan and was written by Stephen Sommers and directed by Chuck Russell. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Scorpion King, now on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX