Move over, Cocaine Bear. There's a new woodland creature feature headed your way, in the form of The Scurry. Rhys Ifans discussed the killer squirrel film in a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, for his upcoming role in Netflix's Inheritance opposite Phoebe Dynevor​​​​​​. Ifans talked about how director Craig Roberts' previous directorial efforts attracted him to The Scurry, and when we can expect to see it:

"Well, you know Craig's work, which is exactly why I jumped on to do it. The film, I believe, is pretty much locked off, but we have a lot of work to do on many, many rabid squirrels in the meantime. So, once the squirrels have been corralled, and once their claws and teeth have been sharpened, and once they look real and frightening enough, it'll be released. I think maybe the end of this year, hopefully. I'm not entirely sure. But yeah, Craig, a fellow Welshman, I would drop anything to work with him. He's a really exciting filmmaker, and The Scurry is going to be a lot of fun."

Ifans previously starred in Roberts' 2021 film The Phantom of the Open, which chronicled the life and career of would-be professional golfer Maurice Flitcroft. He can next be seen in the espionage thriller Inheritance alongside Dynevor; the spy thriller was directed by Neil Burger (Limitless).

What Is 'The Scurry' About?

The Scurry centers around a pair of exterminators who are summoned to an eco-cafe in a country park for a routine job — only to face off with a horde of deranged, bloodthirsty squirrels. When a violent storm knocks out the power, the exterminators and an eclectic band of survivors (including a sulky teenager, hypocritical vegans, and a drug dealer) will have to fight to survive against the ravenous rodents. In addition to Ifans, it also stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), and Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor). Tim Telling wrote the script; it was produced by James Swarbrick for Water & Power, and Adrian Bate for Cliff Edge.

Weintraub also discussed The Scurry with Ifans' co-star Purnell last year. She stated that while she expected it to have a similar tone to Shaun of the Dead, Roberts was aiming for something along the lines of Beau Is Afraid. She ultimately concluded that "It’s either going to be the coolest thing ever or it’s going to ruin my career. But I think it’s going to be good. I trust him a lot."

The Scurry is now in post-production; it has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and Weintraub's full conversation with the cast of Inheritance.