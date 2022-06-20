Netflix is making waves in the world of animation and we are here for it. Their original animated films Klaus, I Lost My Body, and their 2021 film, The Mitchells vs. the Machines were nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. This year, the streaming platform has already given us a gem in Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood and now, another animated feature is headed our way called The Sea Beast.

The Sea Beast is an adventure film set in a time when monsters abound and sea monster hunters are the only ones standing in their way. The film tells the story of Jacob Holland, a legendary sea monster hunter, beloved by all for his heroic endeavors. Holland’s life is thrown upside down when a young girl called Maisie Brumble stows away on his ship and forms an unlikely friendship with a terrifying sea monster. And now, Holland must band with the little girl to journey into uncharted waters and face whatever monsters arise.

The Sea Beast was first announced in 2018 under the name Jacob and the Sea Beast. The film was written by Nell Benjamin and Chris Williams. Williams also directed the film and produced it alongside Jed Schlanger with Melissa Cobb as the executive producer.

Excited to know more about this new animated adventure film? Here’s everything you need to know about The Sea Beast from the plot to streaming details.

Image via Netflix

Related:'Lightyear' Filmmakers Explain How They Created Sox, One of the Best Pixar Characters of All-Time

When Will The Sea Beast Be Released?

The Sea Beast will be released on Friday, July 8, 2022, so mark your calendars! If you don’t have Netflix, don’t worry. You can hurry now and sign up for their Basic, Standard, or Premium plans for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively

What Is The Sea Beast About?

Here's the official synopsis for The Sea Beast from Netflix:

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.

Watch the Trailer for The Sea Beast

Netflix released the official teaser for The Sea Beast on March 30, 2022, and released the official trailer on June 7, 2022. The trailer introduces us to Maisie Brumble, who’s reading a book that talks about a time when sea beasts used to torment the lands and the seas and nobody was safe. Maisie meets Jacob and she is very impressed with his accomplishments and tells him she wants to join his crew. Of course, Jacob isn’t going to let a child on the ship and sends her off but, when he gets on the ship with his crew to go kill monsters, he realizes that she stowed away.

Jacob plans to drop Maisie off at the nearest port but she’s resilient. She points out that he joined the ship when he was her age and look how he turned out. Her similarities to him are also pointed out by another crew member who tells Jacob that he sees the same fire in her that he once saw in him (Jacob). While this is going on, a large sea monster is plaguing the ship and Jacob is trying to fight it off. Meanwhile, it seems Maisie has a different view of monsters and even tells Jacob that just because he’s a hero doesn’t mean his approach isn't wrong.

Related:Netflix Unveils Animated Slate Including 'Bad Dinosaurs' Series and Sergio Pablos’ 'Ember'

Who Are the Cast and Crew of The Sea Beast?

Image via Netflix

The Sea Beast stars Karl Urban as Jacob Holland alongside Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, Zaris-Angel Hator, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, and Kaya McLean. Urban is known for his role as Éomer in the second and third installments of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is also known for his portrayal of Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot film series and Vaako in the Riddick film series. Urban has also made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he portrayed Skurge in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. He currently stars as Billy Butcher in Amazon’s superhero series The Boys, which was just renewed for a fourth season.

Dan Stevens also stars in The Sea Beast as Admiral Hornagold. Stevens is best known for his role as Matthew Crawley in the critically acclaimed period drama series Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2012 and his portrayal of David Haller in the horror-thriller series Legion (2017-2019). Stevens also starred in the 2017 live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast opposite Emma Watson. This isn’t the first time Stevens is starring in a Netflix film. He has previously starred in the 2018 Netflix horror film Apostle.

British Academy Television Award and Satellite Award winner, Jared Harris also stars in The Sea Beast. Harris is best known for his portrayal of Lane Pryce in the television drama series Mad Men. That role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also received a nomination for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Valery Legasov in the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Harris has appeared in many critically acclaimed films such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), and Lincoln (2012).

The Sea Beast also stars Zaris-Angel Hator as the voice of Maisie Brumble. Hator is known for her role in The Midnight Gang (2018). Of course, the animated feature isn’t complete without a pet, and the trailer lets us catch a glimpse of a blue monster that Maisie has named Blue and is trying to get Jacob to let her keep it as a pet.

The Sea Beast is directed by Chris Williams. Williams co-directed the 2008 animated film Bolt, which was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2009. He also directed the 2014 family animation film Big Hero 6, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2015, and co-directed Moana (2016), which was nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the 89th Academy Awards.