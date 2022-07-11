With Netflix's animated sea-farer The Sea Beast now out on Netflix and audiences generally loving it, Collider can exclusively unveil a new featurette about the making of the epic adventure film. Starring beloved actor Karl Urban as the veteran monster hunter Jacob Holland and rising star Zaris-Angel Hator as the stowaway orphan and wannabe sea beast slayer Maisie Brumble, the film is set at a time when monsters roam the high seas, leaving the job of slaying said beasts and protecting the rest of the population to the fearless hunters that face them down. Jacob, now with Maisie in tow, sets off after the greatest of all sea creatures with hopes of making history.

Writer-director Chris Williams opens up by describing how he formulated the idea for The Sea Beast. As a fan of action-adventure flicks, he wanted a grandiose film of epic scale to fit that mold, and old maps of the ocean gave him the inspiration. Before the geography of the world was fully known, cartographers would illustrate various sea monsters in the uncharted waters, as both a way to entice the most curious explorers to go out into the unknown and warn of the potential dangers lurking in the deep. Williams essentially wanted to make an animated film that explored a world where cartographers were right and the most mysterious parts of the ocean were populated with dangerous sea creatures.

As for the world itself, Williams and producer Jed Schlanger aimed to strike a balance between realistic and enrapturing. With a talented animation team on board, they set out to create massive, beautiful architecture for the human world with a rich history built-in while keeping the beasts themselves fantastical. Art director Jung Woonyoung emphasized just how important it was to keep the lands the humans inhabited grounded in a real, seventeenth-century style in order to contrast with those beasts. With how the smallest details like the water and the wood on the ships are rendered, the film is a testament to the advancements in animation and to the excellent team behind it all.

The Sea Beast boasts a brilliant cast that Williams was very excited to have on board and adored the chemistry of. Alongside Urban and Hator, the film features Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Kathy Burke, Dan Stevens, and Kaya McLean. The film has long been in the works with it first being announced back in 2018. All the work seems to have paid off to the point that not only did the audience and critics enjoy it, but Urban also called it "one of the most astonishing animated movies I have ever seen." Williams co-wrote the film with the help of Nell Benjamin and produced alongside Schlanger and executive producer Melissa Cobb.

Music for the film was composed by Mark Mancina, who previously worked with Williams on Moana. Mancina really let loose with the world considering that it's steeped in fantasy. Williams specifically requested that Mancina compose the score as if The Sea Beast were live-action instead of animated. The result is some fantastic sea-faring tunes and some catchy sea shanties based on the lore of the world.

The Sea Beast is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the featurette below to hear the cast and crew discuss how the film was made: